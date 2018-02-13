YouTube TV is adding CNN, NBA basketball and the MLB – but it’ll cost you

YouTube TV is one of the best cord-cutting cable alternatives out there as it currently stands. The pricing and channel line-up is in line with the rest of the market, but rather than having to deal with a buggy interface and limited platforms, customers can use the YouTube interface they know and love on virtually any set-top box.
According to a leaked post from BuzzFeed, things are getting even better starting tomorrow. YouTube TV is adding channels from the Turner family, which includes CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, and Turner Classic Movies. The platform is also getting new content from the NBA and MLB, but all this will cost you: Starting on March 13th, pricing for new subscribers will increase to $40 a month, plus optional add-ons. Pricing for existing subscribers will apparently remain the same.
BuzzFeed appears to have broken the embargo on the information. The post has since been updated to remove the details about YouTube TV’s update, but the details are still live on caching services. The details from BuzzFeed‘s original post are below:
In a welcome move to cord cutters, starting Feb. 14, YouTube TV users will be able to stream TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, truTV, and Turner Classic Movies, in addition to key existing channels like ESPN, ABC, USA, FX, Fox News, E! and the CW among others.
YouTube TV is also beefing up its sports offering. Users will be able to stream nationally televised NBA games, NBA All-Star weekend, NBA Playoff games, MLB Postseason games, the PGA Championship and UEFA soccer. It is also adding NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour network, and MLB Network owned by Major League Baseball. For an additional fee, users can also add NBA League Pass, the league’s live game service, or MLB.TV to their monthly package.
Do all these added services come with a catch? Why yes, of course. Users have to sign up for YouTube TV before March 13 to get in at the current rate of $35 per month. After March 13, any new YouTube TV subscribers will pay $40 a month.
The new markets getting YouTube TV include: Lexington, Dayton, Honolulu, El Paso, Burlington, Plattsburgh, Richmond, Petersburg, Mobile, Syracuse, Champaign, Springfield, Columbia, Charleston, Harlingen, Wichita, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.