If you thought Wednesday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was good, wait until you dig into today’s list. We’ve got eight fresh apps for you on Thursday, and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. There’s no telling how long they’ll stay free though, so grab anything that looks appealing now, while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Storyline by Arcivr

Normally $0.99.

Create, narrate and share beautiful slideshows from your device in seconds. Add up to 20 photos, record your story and share by text, email or on your social networks. Share your stories today or save them for just the right moment. – Look back at the past year, season or weekend.

– Share a wedding story with your spouse on your first anniversary.

– Recap your last vacation or night out with friends.

– Record a story for your baby the day they are born.

– Send stories to friends and family who are far away.

– Pass family stories to future generations before they are lost. Here’s how it works: 1. Choose up to 20 photos from your device

2. Record your story

3. Share your story by text, email or your social networks Features – Simple and intuitive controls

– Elegant title slides include story title and narrator’s name

– Share via email, text or any social app on your device

– Videos are created instantly – no waiting!

– Videos are automatically saved to your device

– Replay, share or delete videos at any time

– High quality video and audio

Download Storyline by Arcivr

Photo Cleaner – Fast Delete

Normally $3.99.

With Photo Cleaner – Fast Delete you can manage your photos so much easier and clear your space in just a few taps and swipes. Features:

– Photo manager – delete photos fast and easy by swiping for fast selecting the photos you want to delete

– Easy access by smart folders and by date

– You know how much space you cleared

– Put back all the photos from Recently Deleted folder if you deleted them by mistake

Download Photo Cleaner – Fast Delete

Heart Rate Counter

Normally $2.99.

With this app, you can measure the heart rate easily.

After tapping “start button”, the average heart rate will be displayed in “average heart rate frame” by tapping “heart button” at every 1 beat.

The heart rate about last 1 beat will be displayed in “last lap frame”.

*Display of bradycardia, normal, and tachycardia should only be considered as a guide.

Download Heart Rate Counter

Night Stars

Normally $2.99.

Highly addictive game. Once you start, you cannot stop. There are two modes. Game rule

Regular:

– Tap two or more blocks, which are same color

– No time limit, once you meet target you can promote to next level Endless:

– Tap two or more blocks, which are same color

– Tap the blocks as more and fast as you can

– The more block you tap once, the more time will be added

– When level up the time drain will be faster

– Once time up it will game over

– Click the menu (Moon), the time will be paused Score rule:

Score = block x block x 5 Bonus rule of Regular mode:

For 10 x 10 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 20 For 12 x 12 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 10 For 15 x 15 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 5 Features:

– 3 difficult level, Easy (4 color blocks), Normal (5 color blocks), Hard (6 color blocks)

– 9 different color blocks, you can choose random color or fixed color

– iPhone/iPod can play 10 x 10, 12 x 12 board

– iPad can play 10 x 10, 12 x 12 , 15 x 15 board

Download Night Stars

Crypto Pro: Bitcoin Ticker

Normally $4.99.

Cryptocurrency ticker, news, alerts and portfolio with support for all traded (1000+) cryptocurrencies and tokens. TODAY WIDGET:

– displays 2-10 favorite cryptocurrencies

– updates every time you view the widget

– can also display portfolio overview APPLE WATCH:

– displays 4-20 favorite cryptocurrencies

– customizable complications for every watch face

– complications update every 20-30 minutes

– price history graphs for last 24 hours

– currency conversion calculator

– QR code requests IPHONE & IPAD APP:

– dark and light mode

– customizable price alerts

– news section for every coin

– currency conversion calculator

– FaceID, TouchID or passcode lock

– portfolio with gain/loss calculation

– customizable list of favorite coins

– compare prices across exchanges

– price & volume history graphs

– resizable font size (dynamic type)

– support for Peek & Pop and 3D Touch

– customizable app icons (only on iOS 10.3+)

– support for horizontal mode on iPhone Plus

– rich notifications (3D Touch to show graph) Supported exchanges:

Coinbase, GDAX, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Quoine, WEX, OKCoin, Bitstamp, Qryptos, Bithumb, Bitsquare, BitFlyer, CEX.IO, Huobi, BTC China, Gemini, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, BTC Markets, Mercado Bitcoin, EtherDelta, KuCoin, CoinSpot, Korbit, Liqui

– new exchanges are added on demand Supported currencies:

– all fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP…)

– metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium)

– all traded crypto currencies and tokens

– new are added as soon as they appear on exchanges

Download Crypto Pro: Bitcoin Ticker

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera

WorkBreaker

Normally $0.99.

WorkBreaker is a simple, but beautiful work timer, that will make you more productive and stay healthy with its highly customizable options! TOP FEATURES + Easily setup timers for work sessions, breaks and long breaks with innovative and easy-to-use controls

+ Get notified via local notifications with ambient sound effects

+ The today widget helps you to quickly access all important information from anywhere

+ Highly customizable: Individually set the duration for work sessions, breaks and long breaks

+ Decide after how many work sessions you want to take a long break

+ WorkBreaker is ideal for different productivity approaches such as the “52-17 method” or the “90-minute method” HEALTH AND PRODUCTIVITY BENEFITS + Harvard researchers found in a study with more than 90,000 participants that too much sitting drammitcally increases the risk of heart disease, strokes and cancer. Standing up regularly during work helps you to decrease these risks.

+ Working continuously on a task makes you lose focus. Taking short breaks helps you to heighten your concentration and think globally. (Harvard Business Review)

+ Breaks will help you to refocus, get rid of distractions, retain information, reevaluate your goals and make better decisions! (The New York Times Magazine)

+ Or simply use breaks for getting a coffee, eating a snack, taking a nap or physical exercising! SOME USE CASES FOR WORKBREAKER + Use WorkBreaker at school or college to be more productive while studying

+ Use WorkBreaker at work for standing up regularly to decrease health issue risks

+ Use WorkBreaker while working from home for doing exercises between work sessions

Download WorkBreaker

Celestial – Ultimate Relaxation

Normally $0.99.

Say goodbye to stress and hello to Celestial! Celestial is a next-gen relaxation app, that uses varying frequencies, high-res motion backgrounds, and soundscapes from around the world, to create the ultimate immersive relaxation experience. All from the comfort of your iOS device. FEATURES

——————————————— -9 PROFESSIONALLY CRAFTED SOUNDSCAPES (8 on iPhone 4/4S) -SLEEP TIMER (Worried about losing track of time? Celestial’s built-in timers will ensure you get the ample amount of relaxation) -A BRAND NEW RUNNING MODE (iPhone 5 and above only | Allows you to set a frequency pace to run to, for the optimal workout) -BACKGROUND AUDIO (Surf the web, check your mail, Celestial will still play) -AIRPLAY (Listen from the comfort of you living room) -OFFLINE MODE (Take Celestial anywhere you go, no internet needed) SOUNDSCAPES

——————————————— -Sleep (White Noise and Binaural beats)

-Relax (Brown Noise)

-Focus (Grey Noise)

-Turbine (Wind recorded during a Canadian Winter)

-Downpour (Rain recorded from the Outaouais region of Quebec, Canada)

-Atlantic (Ocean sounds recorded from the beaches of West Africa)

-Rise (Coming soon)

-Intensity (Coming soon) ——————————————— In this modern era, we are met daily with more distractions and more stress, than ever before. This takes a major hit on how we perform in everyday tasks. Celestial counteracts this by providing the user with a multitude of professionally crafted soundscapes. Whether it is the Sleep, Relax or Focus modes generated from our frequency algorithms, or the sounds of the Atlantic, recorded from the beaches of Senegal; Celestial’s elegant interface will assist you in no time. The Ultimate Relaxation tool.

Download Celestial – Ultimate Relaxation