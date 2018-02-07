The Galaxy S9’s camera will have a cool slow-mo recording feature

We’re just a little over two weeks away from the Android handset launch many of you are waiting for. The Galaxy S9 will be the undisputed star of the Mobile World Congress even if it’s a ‘boring’ Galaxy S8 update. But just because the Galaxy S9 will have almost the same design as its predecessor, it won’t be any less exciting. You can expect improved hardware under the hood and a brand new software experience, various reports have said.

The camera, meanwhile, shapes up to be the main selling point of the handset, and a new leak reveals that Samsung has been working on exciting slow-motion video recording modes for the Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S9 will offer various slow-mo shooting options, SamMobile has learned , including a smart mode where the phone will determine automatically when to revert to slow-motion.

The regular method, available on plenty of other phones, involves the user choosing the slow-mo video recording option and tapping the shutter to begin recording.

The AI one is the one you’ll want to be using. The phone will record regular footage right until the camera determines there’s something in the frame worth shooting in slow-motion. That’s when it’ll start a slow-mo capture. The feature should undoubtedly come in handy if you want to capture events in slow-motion without knowing beforehand of what’s going to happen.

A different slow-motion mode will let users record regular video, then tap on a secondary button to initiate slow-motion at specific moments. You’ll be able to capture up to 20 slow-mo moments this way, and you’ll be able to move quickly between 30fps and 960fps shooting modes.

Apparently, Samsung will take inspiration from last year’s Sony Xperia XZ flagship that supports an advanced slow-mo capture mode. A recent rumor did say that Samsung may use a new Sony sensor for the Galaxy S9 series.