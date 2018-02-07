Deadpool meets Cable in the gritty new trailer for ‘Deadpool 2’

Although there were plenty of fourth-wall-breaking twists and turns along the way, the first Deadpool movie was, for all intents and purposes, an origin story. We saw how Deadpool got his powers, we met his girlfriend and we learned that this superhero doesn’t have to play by the same rules as the Avengers or the X-Men.

Deadpool was also one of the smaller comic book movies in recent memory, in terms of scale, but a new trailer from 20th Century Fox on Wednesday suggests that the sequel will be grander than its predecessor. But just as silly.

The opening moments of the new trailer look like they’re from a completely different movie. This is our first extended look at Cable, who has long been one of Deadpool’s closest companions in the comics. While Deadpool struggles to take anything seriously, Cable is as self-serious as they come, which should make for an entertaining pairing:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste,” reads the synopsis. “Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th, 2018.