The Galaxy S9 could be painfully expensive if these EU price leaks are real

A source familiar with the Galaxy S9’s pricing structure for the UK revealed a few days ago that the handset will cost £100 more than the Galaxy S8. The report suggested that the same 100-point increase will be reflected in the US, where the Galaxy S9 will cost $100 more than its predecessor.

A new report from Europe seems to corroborate the price increase, claiming that Europeans will have to pay €100 more for the Galaxy S9.

Dutch-language site TechTastic, which offered similar details in the past, learned from sources familiar with the matter that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will cost €899 and €999 in the Netherlands.

If the report is accurate, then all other countries part of the Euro zone will get the same price for Samsung’s newest phones. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were priced at €799 and €899, respectively, in the region when they were launched last spring.

The same TechTastic says it can confirm preoroder and release dates for the region. Preorders will kick off on March 2nd, the Friday following Samsung’s February 25th press event. The phones will be shipped two weeks later, on March 16th.

If these dates sound familiar, that’s because a report from Korea a few days ago offered the same preorder and release dates. However, the report only addressed the Galaxy S9 launch in Korea and did not mention what other markets will be included in the first wave.

Finally, TechTastic said the purple Galaxy S9 will not be available in the Benelux region, and listed several case types for the Galaxy S0 phones, including Clear View Cover (purple, gold, blue), Hyperknit Cover (gray, red), LED Flip Wallet (purple), Silicon Cover (blue, pink, gray), Alcantara Cover (black, blue, red, mint), and Protective Standing Cover (black, silver).