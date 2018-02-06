If you bought a replacement iPhone battery for $79, Apple might have some good news

As Apple tells it, the company was simply trying to help users when it began throttling CPU performance on older iPhones with degraded batteries. Consumers, however, felt swindled and completely taken advantage of. Once Apple admitted that it artificially slows down older devices, the company was swiftly hit with dozens of class-action lawsuits, with the underlying claim being that Apple’s behavior was deceitful and effectively compelled users to shell out hundreds of dollars on device upgrades.

Responding to the backlash, Apple promptly issued a blanket apology and announced a new battery replacement program wherein impacted users across the board are eligible to receive a new battery for just $29, no questions asked. Additionally, Apple said that a forthcoming update to iOS will introduce a new power management feature that will provide users with detailed information about the state of their battery along with the ability to turn CPU throttling off.

Not surprisingly, Apple’s behavior also attracted the attention of government agencies, with both the DOJ and the SEC initiating investigations into the matter late last month. Now comes word via Reuters that Apple, in a subsequent letter to lawmakers, has indicated that they’ve seen “strong demand” for replacement batteries. What’s more, Apple adds that it may offer rebates to users who paid full price for replacement batteries before word of Apple’s throttling activity became public.

Word that Apple has seen strong demand for iPhone battery replacements is especially interesting as it pertains to iPhone sales. As some analysts have opined, a mass of users intent on swapping out their old batteries for new ones could have a substantial impact on the cumulative number of iPhone upgrades Apple sees throughout the year.