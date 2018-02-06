Samsung’s brand new dual cameras might not be good enough for the Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 is finally getting a dual-lens camera this year. Well, the Plus model is, and we’ve known that for a while. All the leaks have confirmed the rumors we’ve been hearing for months. Even Samsung made it pretty clear that the Galaxy S9’s main feature will be the camera, as you can see in the official Samsung invitation for the Galaxy S9 Unpacked event. It’s all about the camera.

However, Samsung might not use its own Isocell Dual sensors inside the Galaxy S9 models, though the company is looking to sell them to other OEMs.

Samsung on Tuesday announced new Isocell Dual image sensor software that will support refocusing (bokeh effects) and will improve low-light photography. However, these new products target “mid- to entry-level smartphones,” Samsung explains:

Dual camera smartphones have two image sensors that capture different light information, enabling new features like refocusing and LLS. With these benefits, dual cameras are a growing trend in premium mobile devices. However, integrating dual cameras can be a difficult process for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), as it requires time-consuming optimization between the OEMs and different vendors developing the sensors and algorithm software. Samsung’s total dual camera solution will simplify that process and enable mid- to entry-level mobile devices to take advantage of certain camera features mainly available in premium devices equipped with an extra image signal processor.

The Galaxy S9 will pack Sony sensors inside, according to Asia-based leakers on Weibo, as noted by GSMArena report. The Sony IMX345 is apparently the sensor that’s going to be used in the Galaxy S9 phones. While it should be about the same size as the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 sensors, the Sony IMX345 will support 480 fps video recording, according to camera information Samsung posted on its website some time ago.

Sony, meanwhile, has yet to confirm this particular camera product even though several sources have already mentioned it in connection with the Galaxy S9 series.