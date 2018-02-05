New trailers for some the hottest movies of the year were just released during Super Bowl 52

You know how I was telling you that the Super Bowl LII game on Sunday will be peppered with plenty of new trailers. Well, that’s exactly what happened between the Eagles and Patriots’ hot plays last night. But little did I know that so many of the hottest movies coming this year will get new Super Bowl trailers.

Think Avengers: Infinity War, the first Han Solo movie, the Jurassic World sequel, as well as Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible. Let’s check out all of them.

A Quiet Place

Is this a movie about zombies? We have no idea, but whatever the monsters are, they’ll come hunt you down if you make noises. Real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play the father and mother who’re going to do everything they can to keep their children and themselves safe. Krasinski also co-writes the screenplay and does the directing for A Quiet Place, which is set to launch on April 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is one of the movies to see this year. The first episode of the ultimate fight against Thanos launches on May 4th, starring, well, everyone you already know from the Avengers universe. Here’s the Super Bowl trailer:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

In theaters June 22nd, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues the terrifying adventures of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. And from the looks of it, there’s a very scary monster in town:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

We saw the first teaser a few days ago, so it’s time to unwrap the full-fledged trailer for Tom Cruise’s next Mission: Impossible. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch Fallout in theaters, when it launches on July 27th:

Red Sparrow

Red Sparrow is one other spy movie launching this year that you need to be aware of. Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) is a Russia spy trained to seduce first, ask questions later. That sort of thing.

Skycraper

We saw the teaser a few days, ago, so let’s check out the Super Bowl trailer for Skyscraper, an action flick starring Dwayne Johnson that involves dealing with some sort of hostage crisis inside a massive building called The Pearl.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

For the first time since December 2015, we won’t have a Star Wars movie this Christmas. That’s because Solo: A Star Wars Story launches on May 25th. Here’s the first teaser trailer for the movie.

The Cloverfield Paradox

Finally, there’s The Cloverfield Paradox, a new episode in the Cloverfield universe. The trailer was just released during Super Bowl, and the movie is already available on Netflix for streaming.