OnePlus on Monday announced a new limited-edition color for its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T. The 5T remains a favorite among many hardcore Android fans despite various privacy issues for which OnePlus has come under fire over the past years. After the successful launch of another limited-edition run last month, OnePlus will release a limited quantity of OnePlus 5T units in a special “Lava Red” color.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T tomorrow, February 6th, at 10:00AM EST on the OnePlus website, and it will only be available while supplies last. We managed to get our hands on one already though, and we can confirm that the unique new color makes this special run the most stunning phone OnePlus has ever released.

“OnePlus is excited to bring the OnePlus 5T Lava Red, a color variant powerfully radiant and synonymous with the OnePlus brand,” OnePlus said in a note to the press on Monday morning. “The color, which first launched in other regions at the close of 2017, has been hotly anticipated and we now have a limited number coming to North America and Europe while supplies last.”

Unlike the Sandstone White version of the OnePlus 5T that was released last month, this new Lava Red OnePlus 5T features a smooth aluminum finish just like the original OnePlus 5T in black. The company says that its new Lava Red color is achieved using a special multi-step finishing process.

“To achieve the glowing red, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red undergoes an extensive design process – being anodised between two sandblasting techniques before adding an anti-fingerprint layer to create a pristine finish,” the company said. “OnePlus’ attention to detail is reflected clearly in the OnePlus 5T Lava Red’s matching red ceramic fingerprint sensor.”

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T will go on sale at 10:00AM EST on Tuesday, February 6th, and it will only be available while supplies last. Purchases can be made on the OnePlus website, and the phone will only be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It’ll be priced at $559 in the United States, £499 in the United Kingdom, and €559 across the rest of Europe. Those prices are in line with the standard OnePlus 5T in Midnight Black.

OnePlus also has two special offers that will launch alongside the limited-edition Lava Red OnePlus 5T:

Order the OnePlus 5T Lava Red before February 8th to qualify for free priority shipping and receive your device within 2-3 days

Take advantage of a 15% discount when purchasing two of the same accessories, including OnePlus Bullets (V2), a selection of OnePlus Bumper Cases, a selection of OnePlus Silicone Cases and the OnePlus backpacks

Odds are fairly good that the Lava Red OnePlus 5T will sell out fairly quickly, so you should be ready at 10:00AM EST tomorrow if you want any chance of getting one. In the meantime, some hands-on photos of the new model can be seen below to tide you over until then.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

