Annoying new bug prevents people from using the iPhone X as a phone

The Financial Times reports that Apple is investigating a quirky iPhone X bug that has been preventing some users from being able to field incoming calls. According to the report, some iPhone X users will hear their phone ring, but the display screen with the option to either accept or decline the incoming call may not show up for as long as 10 seconds after the fact, if at all. One representative complaint via an Apple support forum reads as follows: “I can often not see an incoming call coming, can only hear it! At other times, there is a significant delay.”

Interestingly, there have been scattered reports of non-iPhone X devices experiencing the same issue for months now. Perhaps not surprisingly, it seems that the avalanche of complaints about the issue began in the wake of Apple rolling out iOS 11, a release that many were quick to categorize as the buggiest iOS release in history.

While some users have been able to fix the problem by force restarting their device, other impacted users haven’t been so lucky. For some, a force restart alleviates the problem temporarily, only to see the bug resurface after 10 or so calls.

Apple has since confirmed the issue and told the Times that its “looking into these reports.”

Incidentally, Apple is planning to take a less aggressive approach with respect to new features when it rolls out iOS 12 later this year. Given the spate of software bugs that have impacted both iOS and macOS over the past few weeks, Apple software chief Craig Federighi recently said that iOS 12 may include a smaller number of exciting new features in the interest of improving system stability and the overall user experience. In effect, iOS 12 may be something of Snow Leopard-style release.

While that may be refreshing for some, the bad news is that a number of upcoming features Apple had in the works for iOS 12 have been pushed back to 2019, with a refreshed home screen and sweeping changes to the photo editing experience being two such examples.