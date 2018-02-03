Tesla is about to start selling solar panels at Home Depot

With all the focus on the Model 3 and Tesla’s new Semi truck, it’s easy to forget that Tesla Motors has an entire division dedicated to revolutionizing home energy. PowerWall, its home energy storage system, is increasing in popularity, while its solar panel division works on roofing tiles that can collect solar energy.

In a sign that Tesla increasingly views solar as a core component of its business and not just a distraction, Bloomberg reports that the company has inked a deal with Home Depot to bring Tesla-branded selling spaces to 800 of its stores, starting this year.

According to the report, Tesla will basically get tiny pop-up stores inside Home Depot to hawk its wares. The “high-profile” displays will be 12 feet by 7 feet, and staffed by Tesla employees rather than Home Depot staff. The focus will be on selling Tesla’s existing solar panel and Powerwall products, and those long-rumored solar roofing tiles will also be sold, provided they ever make it to market.

The move into Home Depot marks a departure from Tesla’s existing solar strategy, which has thus far focused on marketing to existing Tesla customers. The Powerwall, a wall-mounted battery that customers can install in their home and use to store cheap off-peak grid power or home-generated solar, was originally an offshoot from the battery technology that Tesla developed for its cars. However, it has shown to be a cost-effective accessory for anyone with a home solar array, as it allows energy generated during the day to be stored and used overnight, or for charging an electric vehicle.