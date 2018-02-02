YouTube TV streaming service finally arrives on Apple TV and Roku

This week, after months of delay, YouTube TV finally landed on both Roku and Apple TV devices. The streaming service first launched last April on iOS, Android, PC and other platforms, but Roku’s and Apple’s set-top boxes were notably absent. But after initially planning to launch the app on the two popular media streaming boxes late last year, YouTube TV finally went live on both this week, giving owners of those devices one more live TV option.

In addition to Roku, Apple TV and mobile devices, YouTube TV is also available on Xbox One and Android TV, as well as LG and Samsung smart TVs. Unfortunately, you can’t sign up for Apple TV on either of the new platforms, so you’ll have to head to the YouTube TV website if you want to start a free trial.

YouTube TV is one of many a la carte TV subscription services offering a limited number of live TV channels with no contracts or cable box. Google’s offering will costs $35 a month to access over 40 live channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, AMC, USA, FX and The CW. A YouTube TV subscription will also give you the ability to watch all of the YouTube Red Originals that YouTube produces, such as Good Game and Step Up: High Water.

One of the standout features of YouTube TV is its unlimited cloud DVR storage, which means that you can record and store as many shows as you want for up to nine months. You can then watch those shows anywhere in the US.