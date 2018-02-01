‘Pokemon Go’ nature documentary spoof might convince you to start playing again

Pokemon Go may never again reach the heights of the summer of 2016, when everyone on the planet seemed to be roaming the streets in search of pocket monsters. Pokemon Go became a phenomenon overnight, but within months, it was merely another distraction (albeit a popular one). But over the past few months, Niantic has reclaimed some of the lost users with gym updates, raid battles and a whole new generation of Pokemon.

This week, The Pokemon Company went a step further with a new ad created in the style of a nature documentary and narrated by British comediam Stephen Fry. It’s as ridiculous as it is stirring, and you should watch it.

“From the bright peaks of snowy mountains to the shadows of the forests, through a cityscape and down into the darkness of the ocean depths,” says a new blog post on Pokemon.com, “watch as the video pays homage to world-renowned nature documentary scenes and reveals a variety of Pokémon in their real-world natural habitats—bringing augmented reality one step closer to life.”

The video is packed with both familiar creatures and Pokemon from the Hoenn region, which have been rolling out in-game over the past few months. Plusle, Minun, Mawile, Masquerain and Mudkip are just a few of the Pokemon that make an appearance in the video, which also features an original symphonic score.

It’s not a major update or a new event, but the ad does indicate that The Pokemon Company is as dedicated as ever to making sure that Pokemon Go continues to thrive throughout 2018, even as Niantic turns its attention to a Harry Potter AR game which is expected to launch before the end of the year.