Check out these gorgeous photos of this morning’s Super Blue Blood Moon

This biggest skywatching event of 2018 (so far) has wrapped up and the rare Super Blue Blood Moon is now in the history books. The event, which was a very special combination of several not-so-rare lunar conditions, produced a big orange sphere on the horizon for countless observers, and it also proved to be incredibly popular among photographers. Lots and lots of fancy cameras were pointed toward Earth’s only natural satellite and captured plenty of gorgeous photos.
The supermoon, which is the second full moon of January (that’s the “blue moon” part of its name), was bathed in a red glow from Earth’s shadow. It was a total solar eclipse, and the light bending around our planet caused the moon to take on its special coloring. It was viewable from much of North America, South America, Russia, Asia, and parts of Europe and Africa, so there was plenty of opportunity to capture it in all its rust-colored glory.
Image Source: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A super blue blood moon rises over the city of Perth in Western Australia, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Perth, Australia – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: DAVID MARIUZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock People gather to watch the moon during a super blue blood moon lunar event on Mt Lofty, Adelaide, Australia, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Adelaide, Australia – 01 Feb 2018
Image Source: DAVID MARIUZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A super blue blood moon is seen in Adelaide, Australia, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Adelaide, Australia – 01 Feb 2018
Image Source: Anupam Nath/AP/REX/Shutterstock The moon turns a reddish hue as it passes through the earth’s shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Gauhati, India, . The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037
Lunar Trifecta, Gauhati, India – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: NYEIN CHAN NAING/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A Super Blue Blood Moon rises above the sky in Yangon, Myanmar, 31 January 2018. A Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon coincide to create a rare lunar event that hasn't been seen in more than 150 years.
Super Blue Blood Moon in Yangon, Myanmar – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: Orlin Wagner/AP/REX/Shutterstock The eclipsing blood moon appears above Topeka, Kan., . It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse
Lunar Trifecta Kansas, Topeka, USA – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: Aung Shine Oo/AP/REX/Shutterstock A lunar eclipse offering ‘super blue blood moon’ is seen from Naypyitaw, Myanmar
Moon Eclipse, Naypyitaw, Myanmar – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: Richard Vogel/AP/REX/Shutterstock A super blue blood moon is seen over Los Angeles on . The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037
Lunar Trifecta, Los Angeles, USA – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A partial eclipse is seen of the Super Blue Blood Moon just above the horizon in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Washington DC, USA – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock The moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York, New York, USA, 31 January 2018.
Super Blue Blood Moon in New York, USA – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A super blue blood moon is seen over Perth in Western Australia, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Perth, Australia – 31 Jan 2018
Image Source: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A super blue blood moon rises over the city of Perth in Western Australia, 31 January 2018.
Supermoon in Perth, Australia – 31 Jan 2018