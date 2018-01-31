‘House of Cards’ is back in production with two new stars

A scathing New York Times report three months ago started a revolution against sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood, and not only. The story focused exclusively on Harvey Weinstein’s abusive behavior. But soon after it came out numerous similar stories started to hit the press, detailing similar behavior from various other showbiz stars.

Kevin Spacey is one of the people who has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, the star of Netflix’s first major original programming hit House of Cards. Netflix put season six of the series on hold shortly after the news broke, and ended its deal with Spacey. However, it looks like House of Cards production is ready to go forward, and the new season may be released later this year with two new stars joining the cast.

Following Spacey’s ouster, Netflix tapped Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to star alongside Robin Wright in the sixth and final season of the highly acclaimed political drama. It’s unclear who Kinnear and Lane will play, but they’re supposedly brother and sister, according to The New York Times.

Robin Wright, meanwhile, will be the center of the final season. That’s hardly surprising, considering how season five ended. In fact, the finale of last season actually makes it easier for the producers to write off Frank Underwood, Spacey’s character. It’s Frank’s wife’s turn, as she made clear in the last episode, so Frank can die, go to prison, or face whatever cruel fate the writers have in mind for him. The Times offers no details about the plot of season six.

The final House of Cards season will be just eight episodes long instead of the expected 13 episodes, and it may be released as soon as later this year, though an actual launch date isn’t known for the time being.