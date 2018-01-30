Apple likely to post a record-setting $84 billion in quarterly revenue for Q4 2017

Amid reports that Apple is planning to drastically scale back iPhone X production next quarter, the company later this week may very well post its most impressive earnings report in history. We’ll get a handle on specific figures at the close of trading on Thursday, but in the interim, the consensus on Wall St. is that Apple will post revenue of about $87 billion and EPS in the $3.83 range. If Apple should come anywhere close to meeting those figures — and there’s no reason to believe it won’t — it will easily mark the most successful quarter in company history.

By way of comparison, Apple during the same quarter a year-ago posted $78.4 billion in quarterly revenue and overall earnings of $3.36. Incidentally, the $78.4 billion figure still stands as Apple’s most successful quarter to date. And with Apple last quarter providing revenue guidance in the $84 billion to $87 billion range, it’s a safe bet that Apple during the most recent holiday quarter shattered a number of records.

As a quick point of interest, the most bullish Apple analysts are projecting revenue of $90.2 billion while bearish analysts are anticipating revenue to hover around the $84 billion mark. And as far as overall earnings are concerned, the highest estimate we’ve seen is $4.12 per share while the lowest estimate is $3.41 per share.

Per usual, the key metric investors will be looking at will be overall iPhone sales. And though Apple has a history of not breaking out iPhone sales across specific models, the cumulative figure should nonetheless provide us with a little bit of insight into how successful Apple’s recent iPhone lineup is faring. For some additional context, it’s worth noting that Apple during the 2017 holiday quarter sold 78.2 million iPhones, a decent 5% increase compared to the 2016 holiday quarter.

As for iPhone sales estimates for the recent holiday quarter, some analysts are anticipating Apple to post sales in the 82 million range. If that projection pans out, that would represent about a 4.8% increase year over year. That said, with the pricey iPhone X accounting for a percentage of those sales, it stands to reason that revenue from the iPhone will be even higher for Q4 2017 than it was during Q4 2016.