Only in California: Donkey leads herd of escaped sheep and goats through local neighborhood

In a story that proves the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction, police in California last Thursday found themselves in hot pursuit of a herd of goats and sheep that were making their way through the West Covina neighborhood. And if that wasn’t crazy enough, the herd was reportedly being led by a donkey.

In a Facebook post detailing the bizarre turn of events, the West Covina Police Department said that it received a call about the herd running amok at about 12:30 in the morning. As it turns out, the animals had escaped “from a residence” in Valinda, a neighboring city about 2 miles away.

Not to fear, the animals were eventually corralled and safely returned to their rightful owner.

As far as news clips are concerned, you’ll be hard pressed to find one more humorous than the one below.

The West Covina Police Department’s full post on the matter reads as follows: