Best Buy’s surprise 3-day sale is packed full of Apple gear, laptops, TVs, and more

Everyone knows that there are two times in particular each year that are the best times to buy a new TV. The first and biggest is obviously during the Black Friday shopping blitz, when TVs drop to rock-bottom prices. But there’s another time when smart shoppers know they can save big on big-screen TVs, and it just so happens to be right now.
Electronics retailers offer deep discounts on TVs and other home theater gear ahead of the Super Bowl each year, and Best Buy is obviously always among them. In 2018, however, Best Buy is stepping things up with a surprise three-day sale on all sorts of gadgets. In addition to TVs, Best Buy has discounts available on MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, iPad Pros, laptops, video game bundles, smartphones, headphones, and so much more.
Here are some highlights from Best Buy’s big three-day sale:
- MacBook Pro: Save up to $250
- MacBook Air: Save up to $200
- iPad Pro: Save up to $100 on select 10.5″ and 12.9″ models
- Sharp – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 (save $200)
- Samsung – 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $429.99 (save $270)
- Sharp – 60″ Class (59.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $529.99 (save $270)
- Samsung – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $799.99 (save $300)
- Save up to $600 on Select Samsung TVs
- Up to 35% Off Select Hisense TVs
- Save up to $450 on Select LG TVs
- Save up to $700 on Select VIZIO TVs
- Save up to $300 on Select Sharp TVs
- HP – 15.6″ Laptop – AMD A6-Series – 4GB Memory – AMD Radeon R4 – 500GB: $249.99 (save $30)
- HP – Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD FX – 8GB Memory – AMD Radeon R7 – 1TB: $499.99 (save $230)
- Refurbished Computers as Low as $179.99
- NETGEAR – Nighthawk DST AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router With DST Adapter: $149.99 (save $50)
- 20% Off Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security and Safety
- Buy More, Save More on Select Philips Hue Smart Lighting Products
- Bose® – SoundTrue® Ultra In-Ear Headphones (iOS) – Charcoal: $74.99 (save $55)
- Bose® – QuietComfort® 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black: $159.99 (save $120)
- Bragi – The Dash True Wireless Earbud Headphones – Black: $119.99 (save $180)
Want to see what else Best Buy is discounting in its surprise three-day sale? Shop the full sale right here on the Best Buy website.
Separately, Amazon is blowing out TCL’s 4K Roku TVs, which pretty much everyone on the planet loves. $370 for a 55-inch 4K Roku TV is crazy! Check out the three deals below:
- TCL 43S405 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $319.99 (save $60)
- TCL 49S405 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $329.99 (save $150)
- TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $369.99 (save $230)