Best Buy’s surprise 3-day sale is packed full of Apple gear, laptops, TVs, and more

Everyone knows that there are two times in particular each year that are the best times to buy a new TV. The first and biggest is obviously during the Black Friday shopping blitz, when TVs drop to rock-bottom prices. But there’s another time when smart shoppers know they can save big on big-screen TVs, and it just so happens to be right now.

Electronics retailers offer deep discounts on TVs and other home theater gear ahead of the Super Bowl each year, and Best Buy is obviously always among them. In 2018, however, Best Buy is stepping things up with a surprise three-day sale on all sorts of gadgets. In addition to TVs, Best Buy has discounts available on MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, iPad Pros, laptops, video game bundles, smartphones, headphones, and so much more.

Here are some highlights from Best Buy’s big three-day sale:

Want to see what else Best Buy is discounting in its surprise three-day sale? Shop the full sale right here on the Best Buy website.

Separately, Amazon is blowing out TCL’s 4K Roku TVs, which pretty much everyone on the planet loves. $370 for a 55-inch 4K Roku TV is crazy! Check out the three deals below: