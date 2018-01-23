February might be the shortest month of the year, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from packing it with content from the first day to the last week. Sure, there might be a few stinkers on the list (see: the image above), but there are plenty of exciting additions and fascinating new original shows to make up for it.

February 1st alone is one of the best days I have personally ever seen for Netflix licensed content, as both volumes of Kill Bill, all three Ocean’s movies, Men in Black and The Hurt Locker all arrive on the same day.

The month continues improving from there, with season 1 of Altered Carbon, the next episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and an original stand-up special from Fred Armisen all slated to hit in the coming weeks. You can see the complete list of addition for February 2018 below:

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2



American Pie Presents: Band Camp



American Pie Presents: The Book of Love



American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile



Ella Enchanted



Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World



John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken



Kill Bill: Vol. 1



Kill Bill: Vol. 2



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution



Lovesick



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven



Ocean’s Thirteen



Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black



Scream 3



The Hurt Locker



Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story



Z Nation: Season 4



Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1



Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



6 Days



The Emoji Movie

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blood Money

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors



Jeepers Creepers 3



Derren Brown: The Push – – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month.