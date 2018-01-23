Jacob Siegal
January 23rd, 2018 at 10:45 AM

February might be the shortest month of the year, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from packing it with content from the first day to the last week. Sure, there might be a few stinkers on the list (see: the image above), but there are plenty of exciting additions and fascinating new original shows to make up for it.

February 1st alone is one of the best days I have personally ever seen for Netflix licensed content, as both volumes of Kill Bill, all three Ocean’s movies, Men in Black and The Hurt Locker all arrive on the same day.

The month continues improving from there, with season 1 of Altered Carbon, the next episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and an original stand-up special from Fred Armisen all slated to hit in the coming weeks. You can see the complete list of addition for February 2018 below:

Streaming February 1st

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • 42 Grams
  • Aeon Flux
  • American Pie
  • American Pie 2
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Extract
  • GoodFellas
  • How the Beatles Changed the World
  • John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
  • Lovesick
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Men in Black
  • National Parks Adventure
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Paint It Black
  • Scream 3
  • The Hurt Locker
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • Z Nation: Season 4

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 6th

  • Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Valor: Season 1

Streaming February 7th

Streaming February 8th

  • 6 Days
  • The Emoji Movie

Streaming February 9th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

  • Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
  • Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 16th

Streaming February 17th

  • Blood Money

Streaming February 18th

Streaming February 19th

  • Dismissed
  • FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

Streaming February 21st

  • Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Lincoln
  • The Bachelors

Streaming February 22nd

Streaming February 23rd

Streaming February 24th

  • Jeepers Creepers 3

Streaming February 26th

Streaming February 27th

  • Derren Brown: The Push – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in January below:

