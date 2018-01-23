February might be the shortest month of the year, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from packing it with content from the first day to the last week. Sure, there might be a few stinkers on the list (see: the image above), but there are plenty of exciting additions and fascinating new original shows to make up for it.
February 1st alone is one of the best days I have personally ever seen for Netflix licensed content, as both volumes of Kill Bill, all three Ocean’s movies, Men in Black and The Hurt Locker all arrive on the same day.
The month continues improving from there, with season 1 of Altered Carbon, the next episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and an original stand-up special from Fred Armisen all slated to hit in the coming weeks. You can see the complete list of addition for February 2018 below:
Streaming February 1st
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- The Hurt Locker
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation: Season 4
Streaming February 2nd
- Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 6th
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Valor: Season 1
Streaming February 7th
- Imposters: Season 1
- Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 8th
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
Streaming February 9th
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 15th
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
- Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 17th
- Blood Money
Streaming February 18th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 19th
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Bates Motel: Season 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 21st
- Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lincoln
- The Bachelors
Streaming February 22nd
Streaming February 23rd
- Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 24th
- Jeepers Creepers 3
Streaming February 26th
- El Vato: Season 2
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
- Winnie
Streaming February 27th
- Derren Brown: The Push –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
