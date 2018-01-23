The slow but steady removal of some all-time greats continues unabated on Netflix in February. We all know that Netflix can’t keep every piece of content on its streaming service forever, but that doesn’t make it any easier when great shows and movies are taken out of commission before we get a chance to rewatch them.

This won’t be the worst month in recent memory, but you might want to add The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride to your queue before the end of the month. We’re also losing eight seasons of Family Guy, seven seasons of Burn Notice and all three hilarious seasons of An Idiot Abroad.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of February below:

Leaving February 1st

Brubaker



Corpse Bride



Day Watch



Desk Set



Enquiring Minds



Everyone’s Hero



Hard Candy



How to Steal a Million



King Arthur



Magic City: Season 1-2



Night Watch



Open Season: Scared Silly



Perfect Stranger



Project X

Silver Streak



Stranger by the Lake



The Benchwarmers



The Five Heartbeats



The Fury



The Longest Day



The Nightmare Before Christmas



Tin Man



Top Gear: Series 19-23



Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving February 2nd

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving February 3rd

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving February 5th

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving February 10th

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving February 11th

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving February 12th

Honeymoon

Leaving February 14th

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving February 15th

12 Dog Days Till Christmas



A Christmas Kiss II



Before I Go to Sleep



Burn Notice: Season 1-7



Christmas Belle

Leaving February 16th

Our Last Tango



Save the Date

Leaving February 17th

Freakonomics

Leaving February 19th

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving February 20th

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving February 21st

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving February 24th

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving February 28th

American Genius



Brain Games: Season 3-4



Cesar 911: Season 1



I Am Ali



Miami SWAT: Season 1



The Catch: Season 1

