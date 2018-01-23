The slow but steady removal of some all-time greats continues unabated on Netflix in February. We all know that Netflix can’t keep every piece of content on its streaming service forever, but that doesn’t make it any easier when great shows and movies are taken out of commission before we get a chance to rewatch them.
This won’t be the worst month in recent memory, but you might want to add The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride to your queue before the end of the month. We’re also losing eight seasons of Family Guy, seven seasons of Burn Notice and all three hilarious seasons of An Idiot Abroad.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of February below:
Leaving February 1st
- Brubaker
- Corpse Bride
- Day Watch
- Desk Set
- Enquiring Minds
- Everyone’s Hero
- Hard Candy
- How to Steal a Million
- King Arthur
- Magic City: Season 1-2
- Night Watch
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Perfect Stranger
- Project X
- Silver Streak
- Stranger by the Lake
- The Benchwarmers
- The Five Heartbeats
- The Fury
- The Longest Day
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Tin Man
- Top Gear: Series 19-23
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving February 2nd
- A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving February 3rd
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving February 5th
- Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
- Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving February 10th
- Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving February 11th
- A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving February 12th
- Honeymoon
Leaving February 14th
- Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving February 15th
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
- A Christmas Kiss II
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Burn Notice: Season 1-7
- Christmas Belle
Leaving February 16th
- Our Last Tango
- Save the Date
Leaving February 17th
- Freakonomics
Leaving February 19th
- An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving February 20th
- Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving February 21st
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving February 24th
- Jane Got a Gun
Leaving February 28th
- American Genius
- Brain Games: Season 3-4
- Cesar 911: Season 1
- I Am Ali
- Miami SWAT: Season 1
- The Catch: Season 1
