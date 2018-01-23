Top Apple insider reveals specs and pricing for Apple’s third new iPhone of 2018

We’re barely a few weeks into 2018, but rumors surrounding Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup are already starting to trickle in at a rapid clip. From what we’ve seen so far, Apple later this year will release three brand new iPhone models, one being a 6.5-inch device with an edgeless OLED display, a next-gen version of the current 5.8-inch iPhone X, and the last one being a 6.1-inch device with an edgeless LCD display. Naturally, the larger device will reportedly be dubbed a “Plus” model while the smaller LCD-based device will be positioned as a more wallet-friendly option.

Shedding some more light on Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier today issued a new research note (via MacRumors) wherein he provides even more information about how Apple plans to differentiate the varying models in its 2018 iPhone lineup.

Notably, Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone X variant will reportedly feature an aluminum frame and a single camera in the rear. In contrast, the OLED-based iPhone X models will feature a stainless steel frame and dual cameras on the back. Further, Kuo relays that Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone model will not incorporate 3D Touch, a feature Apple first introduced on 2015’s iPhone 6s. Kuo also adds that Apple’s LCD based iPhone will ship with 3GB of RAM while the OLED models will now house 4GB of RAM. Incidentally, the iPhone X Apple rolled out last year features 3GB of RAM.

Price wise, Kuo anticipates that Apple will sell the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model somewhere between $700 and $800. Additionally, Kuo writes that Apple plans to push up its certification schedule as to avoid any delays.

We predict the 6.1″ LCD iPhone will differ from the 6.5″ and 5.8″ OLED models in terms of certain specs, for reasons of cost/price and product segmentation. However, this shouldn’t have any effect on key user experience. We revise up our price projection for the 6.1″ model from $650-$750 to $700-$800, and remain positive on shipments momentum.

According to Kuo, this is what Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup will look like.

Image Source: KGI Securities