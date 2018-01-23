Yet another Galaxy S9 feature was just confirmed

Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are without a doubt the most hotly anticipated new smartphones of early 2018. Last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ were Samsung’s best-selling smartphones of 2017, and everyone expects the same to be true of their successors in 2018. With just one month to go before Samsung unveils its new flagship phones at a press conference during the annual Mobile World Congress trade show, almost everything there is to know about the new Galaxy S9 and S9+ has been revealed at this point.

For the most part, the rumors and reports we’ve been seeing for months have been reaffirmed time and time again by now. There are a few things that have been disproven here and there, though, and now a new leak on Tuesday brings confirmation that one of the early Galaxy S9 rumors that had been floating around is all wrong.

Will there be anything left for Samsung to surprise us with next month when it finally makes the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ official? We know the new phones will look almost exactly like last year’s models, and the Super AMOLED display sizes will remain unchanged. We also know the phones will offer huge camera improvements including a new dual-lens rear camera on the larger Galaxy S9+, and they’ll sport faster next-generation Snapdragon and Exynos processors, too.

One early rumor had suggested that Samsung would introduce a new, faster wireless charging technology alongside the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The rumor mill has been quiet about it ever since we first heard chatter, and now we know why: that rumor is false. A new leak on Tuesday morning from China’s 3C certification website confirms that both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will ship with Quick Charge 2.0 support, just like last year’s models.

A screenshot of the certification was posted by an Android blog called DealNTech:

Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at a press conference late next month in Barcelona, Spain. The phones are expected to be made available for pre-order beginning on March 1st ahead of their release two weeks later on Friday, March 16th.