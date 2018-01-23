Monday’s post covering the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and a few premium apps on that list are still freebies right now. We’ve also got eight fresh apps for you to check out on Tuesday though, so dive into today’s roundup before these sales are over.

Planett

Planett is a simple planner/todo-list app! ◊ Week-at-a-glance interface makes it easier for you to keep track of your plans ◊ The top bar shows all your plans in that week with abbreviated tags. Too lazy to create a tag for each plan? No worries! We will automatically create tags for you! Of course, you could also customize it yourself! ◊ No confusing options and complicated instructions ◊ Frustrated with planner apps that have too many unnecessary options that only confuse you? Planett is here to save you! Planett gives you the same feeling of simplicity as writing with a paper planner. With the minimum input, Planett plans your day with the most user-friendly designs like no other app does. ◊ Decorate your daily list by posting a picture of the day ◊ Make your lists extra special by uploading a memorable photo each day! By clicking on the default picture, you could change the picture and display a photo of your own. All your pictures are saved locally, which gives you a private place to record your day!

Purely Vegan

Simple vegan recipes with strictly vegan ingredients. That’s Purely Vegan. Whether you’re dipping your toes into vegan eating or have been living the lifestyle for years and just need some new ideas, Purely Vegan has you covered. Purely Vegan includes 63 vegan recipes across four main categories: Breakfast, Sides, Soup, Salad, and Bread, and Main Dishes. The recipes vary in flavor, style, and difficulty, but all can be made by any level of home chef and only require the most basic of vegan ingredients. They’re designed to be quick, easy, and unpretentious. Some of the staple proteins may not be familiar to non-vegans, so we’ve included short breakdowns on the nutrients they provide, where they can best be used, and how to find them outside of your local grocery store. We’re constantly working on new recipes as well, so stay tuned! Features: – 63 strictly vegan recipes.

– Full recipe sharing via Messages, AirDrop, or email.

– App launcher support.

IP Finder: Search by IP

Is it possible to get information about a person or company, knowing only the IP-address or the name of the site? You can, and does it all with one click! IP Finder – This new application for IPhone and IPad, allowing you to quickly learn the necessary information, which always seemed unavailable or confidential. As can be useful IP Finder? For example, you received a strange letter by e-mail and want to find out information about the sender or want to check a specific website to protect yourself from contact with the scammers. Also IP Finder will help you find the source of DDoS-attacks or virus, thereby eliminating a threat to your Internet resource. IP Finder – it’s a real «must-have» for system administrators. The application is very easy to use. Set the IP Finder on your mobile phone to easily and quickly get the information you need! After entering in a box IP-address or domain name, the application will give you information about the country, city, time zone, postcode and address of its location, and even displays the dislocation on the map. There is also a function of sending a full report on the e-mail.

Light Photo FX

Light Photo FX is the simplest and most powerful tool to transform your regular posts into creative posters in a few clicks, whether you are looking for vintage sentiments or artwork or light leak, you will find it all in Light Photo FX, Install now! • A Photographer’s MUST-HAVE Utility.

• Created Casual beauty image.

• Get a artistic and beautiful light leaks photo.

• Select including sticker, border, artwork, totem, icon and illustrations.

• Celebrate, encourage, congratulate, say happy birthday.

• Easily replace images with your own photos in templates.

• Perfect tone, color, contrast and fade.

• Design photos to create your unique style.

• Enhance your images with magic light effects.

• Resize, flip and rotate images. Light Photo FX allows you to write a quote, design a poster, send a photo message or wish someone a happy birthday, choose from images, sticker and artwork add design photos to boost your social media profile, list of high quality artwork packs created by designer, hese special effects can be applied both globally and individually on your photos.

Coloresque

Coloresque is a handy essential for everyone who works with colors. It’s a simple yet powerful tool for color inspiration, creation, identification and modification. PLAYGROUND

******************************

Start by generating a completely random color to help inspire your next design creation. Just with a single tap, Coloresque can show and name any one of over 16 million possible colors. Additional tools allow you to modify your selected color. Drag down the main view to reveal a variety of automatically generated, associated color schemes, or use sliders to precisely adjust it. • Generate a broad range of colors

• Each color is identified and named

• Create numerous colour schemes (shades, tints, tones, analogous, monochromatic, triad, tetrad, complementary, split complementary, inverted & components)

• RGB and HSL sliders

• Go back to the previously selected colour FAVORITES

******************************

Once you find a color you like, you can save it as a favorite in a beautiful overview of all your preferred colors, which you can filter by hue. Coloresque will identify which colors you view most often and emphasize them by increasing the cell size. • Save the colors you like

• Identify your most viewed colors

• Colors are automatically sorted into lists of hues

• Share color codes and preview images

• Copy&Paste color codes ADD FAVORITES

******************************

By providing multiple methods, Coloresque makes it super easy to add colors to your favorites. You can grab a color from an imported image, search colors by name or enter a color code in any supported format and it will be interpreted correctly. • Grab a color from a photo or screenshot

• Search and view colors by their names or codes

• Big color database with different color packages and standards (CSS, Crayola, RAL, Resene, Pantone, ISCC-NBS, X11, AS 2700, XKCD & London Underground)

• Precise conversion between all supported color spaces

• Search for color codes

• Smart color format detection COLOR PICKER

******************************

Simply select a photo or screenshot from your camera roll. A hair cross points at the pixel of which the color will be grabbed. For higher precision, a magnified aspect of the image is shown on top of the screen. • Import photos, snapshots and screenshots from your camera roll

• Easily pick a color from any image

• Magnifier for precise color selection

• Pan, pinch & zoom to select a color from a pixel PREFERENCES

******************************

The Preferences page enables you to customize Coloresque to your needs. You can set your preferred color format which will be used throughout the app, exclude certain hues from being generated or hide and rearrange color schemes. • Supports all common color formats (Hex, RGB, HSL, HSV, CMYK, CIE XYZ & CIE L*a*b)

• Disable/enable and rearrange hues and color schemes

• Reset preferences and favorites DARK THEME

******************************

The whole user interface adapts to the currently selected color in Playground to provide a preview of the color being used in a real life scenario. This includes the ability to decide if it should be combined with dark or light colors to retain the visibility and readability of interface elements.

Aureus

Lights out! Do you have enough visual memory to beat this new tile matching game? Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever so quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents to determine who has the best visual memory or fastest fingers and collect their gold by defeating them! Take a break from classic memory matching games and see if you can master this new twist! — In Aureus the player is tasked with operating the elements of an electrically charged gold producing machine. The machine operates in the dark, with all elements hidden from the player. Matching similar elements creates an electrical current which briefly illuminates part of the board, disintegrates the matched elements, and produces gold. Players must rely on their memory to match hidden elements. Speed is likewise essential to master the Aureus which has a strong tendency to overheat. Skilled players have the option of using gold coins earned over time to upgrade the machine. Upgrades can reduce pressure, slow falling elements, or minimize the impact of failed matches amongst other benefits. Once fully upgraded, Aureus provides its fastest game mode with frantic gameplay. At a basic level, Aureus can be played as a tile matching game with a twist. At the most complex level, Aureus demands a combination of strategy, dexterity and memory. The most efficient way to play is by making a succession of small matches to regroup similar elements, followed by more complex matches to produce large amounts of gold coins. As the pressure increases, the player must master a balance between speed and memorization to optimize the number of coins and the final score. Aureus features 3 game modes:

* Endurance: the classic mode, with continuous game play until the machine breaks

* Time Trial: the perfect mode for short sessions, with game play limited to 90 seconds

* Online: a multiplayer mode in which players can challenge up to 3 opponents

Week Calendar Widget Pro

NO need to unlock your device to see your calendar events!!!

Displays your existing calendar events from multiple calendar sources into one widget configurable view. Displays up to 7 days, tap on any day’s header to go to day view mode. Navigate your schedule for past and future events from the widget. Technically, there is no need to unlock you device and see your event details such as: location, attendees, notes ..etc.

Suitable for people with busy schedule such as work and school. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event or iPhone calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

LogoSOS – business logo maker

LogoSOS can design a beautiful logo in 3 minutes for you. 1. Tell LogoSOS about the name of your logo.

2. Pick the perfect logo you want.

3. Preview logo in different situations.

4. Save the high-resolution logo and use it in your business.

