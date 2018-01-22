The regular season is over. The playoffs have been played. The NFL conference champions have been decided. Now all that we have left is an unlikely Super Bowl match-up between the Patriots and the Eagles. But football aside, this is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new TV, with Black Friday-like deals popping up online.
While the first official Super Bowl TV sales have yet to begin, there are a ton of great deals you can take advantage of right now if you want to get a head start (or don’t want to risk your purchases shipping after the game). Listed below are some of the best deals we could find from Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers this week.
Amazon
- TCL 32S305 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV – $149.99 (save $50)
- TCL 43S305 43-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – $279.99 (save $80)
- Samsung Electronics UN50M5300A 50-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV – $431 (save $68.99)
- TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV – $649.99 (save $150)
- Sony KD60X690E 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $698.00 (save $300)
B&H
- Sharp AQUOS P8000-Series 50″-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV – $449.99 (save $250)
- VIZIO E-Series 65″-Class HDR UHD SmartCast XLED – $799.99 (save $100)
- Samsung MU8000-Series 65″-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV – $1,297.99 (save $900)
- Sony XBR-X900E-Series 65″-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV – $1,498.00 (save $500)
- LG C7P-Series 55″-Class UHD Smart OLED TV – $1,696.99 (save $1,300)
Best Buy
- LG 43″ Class (42.5″ Diag.) LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $299.99 (save $130)
- LG 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $499.99 (save $200)
- LG 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $999.99 (save $500)
- Sony 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $429.99 (save $270)
- Samsung 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $479.99 (save $220)
These aren’t the only TVs on sale at the moment at Amazon, B&H and Best Buy (and more are on the way), so be sure to visit each of the retailer websites throughout the week to get the best deals on 4K and smart TVs.