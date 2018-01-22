New Fios offer gets you a year of Netflix to go with your lightning-fast internet

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Why are so many people cutting the cord these days? It’s not a trick question, the answer is obvious: they want to save money. Cable rates have outpaced inflation by a large margin over the past two decades, according to the FCC. For a while, there was nothing anyone could do — if you wanted internet and TV service, you had to pay the price. Now that there are alternatives, however, people are seeking them out and taking advantage of them.

Of course, using any of the lower-cost streaming services out there means you still have to pay for internet, but slow speeds at low prices just won’t suffice if you want a reliable, virtually buffer-free viewing experience. And if you’re multitasking on other devices or have a household full of people all trying to stream content at the same time, then you definitely need a lot of bandwidth.

What if we told you that there’s a way to get lightning-fast internet service along with a TV and home phone bundle, on a network with 99.9% reliability? What if we told you that you can also get a year of Netflix as well at no extra charge when you sign a 2-year agreement? Well, it just so happens that there’s a Fios deal available right now and it’s exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

For $79.99 per month online, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees, you can get Fios Gigabit Connection (with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) as well as a Custom TV package and home phone service. On top of that, you get a year of Netflix included and a credit of up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee if you’re currently under contract with another provider.

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV with 200+ channels (choose from seven channel packages)

Phone service

Netflix included for 1 year

Bill credit up to $500 to help get out of your contract**

This new deal is live right now and it’s only available for a limited time. Head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.

Finally, if you’d rather not sign a 2-year agreement, Fios has many other options for you. You can get Fios 100/100 Mbps Internet with equal download and upload speeds starting at just $39.99 per month online plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees for one year.

If you’re not interested in a Custom TV package or home phone service, Fios is also offering its Gigabit Standalone Internet Connection with up to 940/880 Mbps for $79.99 per month online, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees with no annual contract. And guess what: this package also includes a year of Netflix at no additional cost.

Of note, these offers also include the ETF credit of up to $500 as well, in case you’re locked into a contract right now.

