AT&T rumored to launch the most affordable iPhone deal we’ve seen this year

The iPhone X may be the hottest new iPhone in town, but it’s not the only new iPhone you can buy right now. Apple has a large number of iPhone models in stock, many of them being a lot more affordable than the iPhone X.

If you’re shopping for a new iPhone on a budget, and you want to get a brand new model rather than a used device, you should keep an eye for an upcoming AT&T prepaid offer.

The carrier will soon sell the 32GB iPhone 6s for just $300 on a $45 monthly plan. $100 more gets you the bigger iPhone 6s Plus. In both cases, you have to pay the first month of service, so you’d pad $345 or $445, respectively.

AT&T did not announce the deal yet, but 9to5Mac got wind of. Compared to similar offers from Virgin and T-Mobile, you’d get some $150 in savings, the report notes.

AT&T already offers two iPhones on prepaid plans, including the iPhone SE and iPhone 6. AT&T’s iPhone 6 and iPhone SE are slightly cheaper, at $245 and $192, and these prices do not include the first month of wireless service.

But the iPhone 6s is a much better phone than the iPhone 6. It’s still a more than decent handset that has aged quite well, and I’m telling you this as a former iPhone 6s owner who just upgraded to the iPhone X. Rather than buying the Phone 6, you’d be much better off going for the iPhone 6s instead.

The iPhone 6s starts at $449 at Apple.

AT&T’s offer should be unveiled on Friday, the report notes, so keep checking AT&T’s site for more news on this iPhone prepaid deal