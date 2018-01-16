Best Buy has some killer deals on the Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8, but there’s a catch

Best Buy is kicking off 2018 with some enviable deals on Android devices. Right now, you can get $250 off a new Pixel 2 XL, $200 off the Pixel 2, or $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+ at Best Buy, which is nothing to turn your nose up at.

Unfortunately, the deal isn’t quite as clear-cut as you might think. Rather than buying the device outright from Best Buy, you have to activate it on a 24-month plan with Verizon (and only Verizon!), with the discount coming in the form of bill credits. That ties you in to a two-year commitment with one particular carrier, but hey, a deal’s a deal.

Both the 64GB and 128GB versions of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are included in the deal, with the same discount applied to both models. It’s a saving of $250 off the Pixel 2 XL, which eventually drops the total price you pay for the device to $600, down from $849. The Pixel 2 is $449, down from $649. The two-year contract doesn’t have any interest rates, or early termination fees, but if you leave Verizon before the 24 months are up, you’ll be liable for the remaining balance on the phone, and you won’t receive any more bill credits.

In addition to the $250 off, you can also save a further $150 if you’re an existing T-Mobile customer and you port your line over to Verizon. In that case, you’ll be getting the $150 off as a gift card sent after the activation, rather than bill credits.