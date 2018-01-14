New iPad Pro ads highlight augmented reality and the Apple Pencil

Apple over the weekend released two new ads for the iPad Pro, one of which highlights augmented reality and another which focuses on what one can do with the Apple Pencil. Both ads are relatively short and arguably have an 80s themed vibe.

The first ad, which focuses on augmented reality, features a girl riding her bike across a city street whereupon she comes across an older man quietly reading a newspaper on a bench. She quickly takes out her iPad, and thanks to the power of iOS 11’s augmented reality features, she explores what the scene would look like if a couch was suddenly dropped nearby. Apple’s tagline for the ad reads: “With iPad Pro + iOS 11, you can use augmented reality to literally transform the world around you. Your next computer might not be a computer.”

That ad, appropriately dubbed “Augment Reality”, can be viewed below.

Apple’s second iPad Pro commercial focuses on the Apple Pencil and features the same girl perched up in a tree with her trusty Apple tablet in hand. We see that she’s already created some jaw-dropping notes with the Apple Pencil as she proceeds to swiftly drag a file from her Files app into the document. Apple’s tagline for this particular ad reads: “With iPad Pro + iOS 11, you can use Apple Pencil to create multimedia notes. Draw, type, or drag and drop your favorite photos from Files. Your next computer might not be a computer. ”

That ad, dubbed “Take Notes”, can be seen below.

To be honest, I’m not sure these ads are all that compelling, and I sincerely doubt they’ll do much of anything to engender much interest in the iPad Pro. That aside, it’s worth noting that iPad sales in 2017 finally experienced some growth after years of steady declines in sales. Specifically, Apple during the June quarter of 2017 saw iPad sales jump 15% year over year and 28% compared to sales in the March 2017 quarter.