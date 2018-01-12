Best Buy’s 2 Day Sale features great deals on laptops, TVs, headphones and more

There’s no better time of year to shop for great deals than the holiday season. Unfortunately, the holiday season has already come and gone, but if you’re still searching for an affordable 4K TV or a discounted MacBook, look no further than Best Buy’s 2 Day Sale, which kicked off today and ends on Saturday at 11:59 PM CT.

The limited-time sale stretches across multiple categories, from laptops to TVs to smart home devices to accessories. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a good chance you’ll find it on sale on Best Buy’s website this weekend.

There are far too many deals to cover them all, but there were some of the best we found on the site:

This is just a fraction of the full list, so be sure to head to the Best Buy website and poke around for more. If you end up deciding to pick up anything, be sure you buy it all at once, as Best Buy offers free shipping on all orders $35 and up. And keep in mind that the sale ends at midnight on Saturday, so you’ll need to act fast.