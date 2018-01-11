Marvel and Scarlett Johansson are finally making a standalone ‘Black Widow’ movie

You first saw her particular set of skills in Iron Man 2, and since then she has appeared in five other movies from the Avengers sagas. But Black Widow never got her own standalone film, no matter how many times fans asked for one. Played by Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow is a different kind of superhero in the Marvel universe, and her story needs to be told if you ask us. Thankfully, Marvel is finally — finally!!! — moving forward with a Black Widow film.

Don’t get too excited just yet, as we don’t actually have a release date for the film. However, Marvel tapped Jac Schaeffer for the script, Variety has learned, which is a huge step forward. The movie is still in early development and it doesn’t have a green light, but naming the writer is the closest the studio has gotten to making the film.

Marvel execs met with Johansson to discuss what they wanted from a Black Widow writer, while Marvel president Kevin Feige met with various candidates before hiring Schaeffer. Marvel would not say anything on the matter publicly.

Schaeffer also wrote The Shower, a comedy about an alien invasion that takes place during a baby shower. The movie will star Anne Hathaway, who also appeared in another movie Schaeffer wrote called Nasty Women.

We’ll see Black Widow again this summer when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters. Let’s hope that by then, more details about the standalone Black Widow movie are made available.

Here’s the Iron Man 2 scene that made us entertain the idea of a standalone Black Widow movie years ago: