LG is the first major global brand to host a press conference at CES 2018, and the company certainly set the bar high. The South Korean Company’s event was action packed from start to finish, showcasing some of the hottest new devices that will debut in 2018. It’s not surprising at all that two of the hottest products LG showed off during its big press conference were OLED TVs, since LG’s previous-generation OLED lineup was the best in the business in 2017. Considering how good Samsung TVs are these days, that’s saying a lot.

LG had more than just TVs to show off on Monday though, and we’ve rounded up the company’s five best new products right here in this post. Please be forewarned, however, that this post is definitely NSFW — not safe for wallets.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV 4K HDR Smart TV (W8)

LG debuted its paper-thin W7 OLED TV at CES 2017, and it went on to become one of the hottest TVs of the year. Now LG is back in 2018 with the W8, and it picks up right where the W7 left off.

The main appeal of any OLED TV from LG is the display quality, of course. LG’s screens offer remarkably deep blacks, vivid colors, and picture quality that is easily among the best in the world. The new W8 adds another special feature to the mix, though: a paper-thin design. The W8 is under 3mm thick, and it dumps all of the TV’s components that aren’t related to the display into the connected sound bar.

The LG W8 marries best-in-class OLED picture quality with a stunning design that will blow your mind. Pricing and availability haven’t yet been announced.

Here are some of the key bullet points from LG’s press announcement:

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8 boasts a breathtaking “wallpaper” design and represents the pinnacle of OLED TV technology, flaunting stunning picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio technology for object-based, cinema-quality sound.

LG’s new α9 intelligent processor is the most powerful TV processor created, with the ability to create clear and detailed pictures with realistic color and ultra-fast response times within the smart TV environment.

The W8 features LG’s 4K Cinema HDR, supporting multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HLG and HDR10). LG’s “active HDR” technology also improves the images from HDR10 and HLG content by analyzing images dynamically for more accurate tone mapping.

LG combines the simple and fast webOS smart TV platform with integrated Google Assistant and deep learning technology to create an “artificial intelligence” capability that uses voice commands to control TV functions, search for content or control other connected IoT devices in the network.

The W8 is equipped with the 2018 voice control feature, allowing consumers to use natural speech to control smart TV functions, search the weather, order items (through Google), and find content across numerous sources such as over-the-air or on various streaming partners such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and YouTube.

LG OLED TV 4K HDR Smart TV (E8)

Sadly, the W8 is going to be priced well out of reach for most people. Thankfully, it’s not the only new OLED TV LG unveiled on Monday at CES 2018.

The stunning new LG E8 will surely also cost a pretty penny when it’s released later this year, but its pricing won’t be quite as astronomical as the W8. We can likely expect it to be priced somewhat in line with the LG E7 it replaces. The stunning design features a ridiculously thin LED panel with an integrated Dolby Atmos sound bar at the bottom, and it’s powered by the latest version of LG’s fan-favorite webOS operating system.

Check out the key bullet points from LG’s press release:

The E8 TV features OLED’s hallmark vivid colors and perfect black, true-to-life picture quality even from wide viewing angles housed in a beautiful picture-on-glass design. The integrated sound bar boasts 60W, 4.2 channel sound with Dolby Atmos.

LG’s new α9 intelligent processor is the most powerful TV processor created, with the ability to create clear and detailed pictures with realistic color and ultra-fast response times within the smart TV environment.

The E8 features LG’s 4K Cinema HDR, supporting multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HLG and HDR10). LG’s “active HDR” technology also improves the images from HDR10 and HLG content by analyzing images dynamically for more accurate tone mapping.

LG combines the simple and fast webOS smart TV platform with integrated Google Assistant and deep learning technology to create an “artificial intelligence” capability that uses voice commands to control TV functions, search for content or control other connected IoT devices in the network.

The LG E8 is equipped with the 2018 voice control feature, allowing consumers to use natural speech to control smart TV functions, search the weather, order items (through Google), and find content across numerous sources such as over-the-air or on various streaming partners such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and YouTube.

LG ThinQ Speaker (WK7)

Smart speakers are the latest craze, and LG has thrown its hat into the ring at CES 2018 with the LG ThinQ Speaker (WK7). This voice activated smart speaker isn’t for the Alexa crowd, instead using Google Assistant to power the experience. It also acts as a smart home hub, of course, and it features the killer hi-resolution sound quality that LG speakers have become known for.

Here are some key bullet points from LG:

The LG ThinQ Speaker WK7 produces high-quality sound and plays well with Google Assistant . It serves as a smart home hub for entertainment and features a voice-activated interface for LG’s smart home appliances.

. It serves as a smart home hub for entertainment and features a The WK7 differs from other Google Home devices by delivering powerful 24bit/192kHz Hi – Resolution Audio and 24-bit up-sampling to sharpen subtle details and nuances of each track.

– and up-sampling The speaker also has high-fidelity audio capabilities and improved vocal clarity thanks to Meridian Audio’s technology.

LG InstaView ThinQ Smart Refrigerator

We can’t remember the last time we’ve been this excited about a refrigerator.

The InstaView ThinQ takes all of the features we loved from last year’s flagship LG fridge and adds in some of the niftiest new features we’ve ever seen. The star of the show is the 29-inch LCD display that offers a big, bright interface into all of the fridge’s webOS-powered smart features. But that’s not even the coolest part. Knock twice on the LCD and an awesome transparency features shows you everything that’s on the other side of the door without having to open it!

Here are the key bullet points from LG’s press announcement:

LG SMART InstaView ™ features an LCD touchscreen panel in the door that allows users to look up recipes, track contents, play music and more . With two quick knocks on the screen, it illuminates so users can see inside without opening the door, keeping the cool air in.

The first refrigerator with Amazon Alexa built in, users can speak to Alexa to make to-do lists, order groceries, play music, and more.

Making grocery shopping more convenient, the 2.0 megapixel panoramic super-wide-lens camera provides a panoramic view of the refrigerator interior via the LG SmartThinQ ™ mobile app, so you can remotely see inside to check if you need eggs, milk, and more!

With LG ThinQ AI technology, LG SMART InstaView uses deep learning technology to deliver greater convenience – like making more ice at dinner time, and users can access and control the refrigerator at home or remotely via a mobile app.

LG Top Load Washer and Dryer Pair featuring LG SideKick with SmartThinQ

“LG Top Load Washer and Dryer Pair featuring LG SideKick with SmartThinQ” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Luckily this fantastic new washer/dryer combo has enough cool features to make you look past that. The star of the show is the washer, which is the first ever to include what LG calls the “LG SideKick” pedestal washer. Seen open in the image above, it’s a separate 1 cu. ft. washer compartment that can do a separate small load while the main compartment handles the bulk of your laundry. The SideKick can also be used completely on its own, making it perfect for quick loads.

Here are the highlights from LG: