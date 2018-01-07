How to watch the 2018 Golden Globes online

Awards season has officially begun as NBC will broadcast the 75th annual Golden Globes tonight at 8 PM ET. The show will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where Seth Meyers will host for the first time.

While the Emmys focus on television and the Academy Awards are all about film, the Golden Globes dabble in both, which should make for an especially eclectic crowd. You can see the complete list of nominees on the Golden Globes site, but some of the highlights on the film side include Dunkirk, The Post, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird. In TV, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies and Feud were all nominated.

As always, there will be a star-studded lineup of presenters at the ceremony, including Carol Burnett, Emilia Clarke, John Goodman, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Hendricks, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson. And that’s just a small portion of the list.

You can watch the show live on NBC on TV as always, but for the first time ever, NBC will also be streaming the 2018 Golden Globes on its app (iOS/Android) as well as on its website. In previous years, the only way to watch the show was on TV or through a streaming service that had access to the NBC network.

The bad news is that you’ll still need a cable login to access the stream, so if you don’t have a cable subscription or a friend willing to lend you a password, you can sign up for a trial of YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV or Sling TV instead. Just make sure that they have NBC in your area before you sign up.