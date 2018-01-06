7 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s that time again, folks, when we check out the hottest new trailers of the week. We don’t have many clips for you given that everyone’s recovering from the busy Christmas and New Year’s Eve stretch, but we do have plenty of clips to keep you entertained while you decide what movies to see next.

Death Wish, Fifty Shades Freed, Nostalgia, and Winchester are among the highlights of the week. And Netflix has a new full motion picture it wants you to know about.

Death Wish

Death Wish is Taken with Bruce Willis. He doesn’t have a particular set of skills, but he’s about to develop them when the police can’t solve a case involving his wife and daughter. The movie launches on March 2nd.

Fifty Shades Freed

The third episode in the Fifty Shades trilogy hits cinemas around Valentines Day, just like the previous installments. It’s the final chapter of this not-quite-porn love story for the big screen. And we have a new trailer for it:

Game Over, Man!

Three idiot friends who also happen to work as waiters attempt to become gun-wielding heroes in this new Netflix comedy. Game Over, Man! airs on March 23rd on Netflix and will hit theaters in April.

Midnight Sun

In Midnight Sun we’ll get to see Schwarzenegger junior play in a movie that has no action at all. It’s a love story where one of the characters is a 17-year-old teen who had to live all her life confined to her house because of a rare disease. Here’s the latest trailer for the movie, which opens on March 23rd:

Nostalgia

Nostalgia gives us a myriad of stories about love and loss might somehow be interconnected. It’s about objects and feelings, and relationships between people. Nostalgia has a great cast, as you’re about to see, and it launches on February 16th.

Slender Man

Let’s switch gears for a different kind of movie, a horror story set to launch in mid-May. Slender Man is a movie about a creepy creature with long arms that’s responsible for the disappearance of children. Yes, it does look pretty scary:

Winchester

Speaking of scary movies, Winchester will be equally creepy. Helen Mirren plays the heiress of the Winchester fortune, who thinks her mansion is haunted by the ghosts of those people killed by Winchester guns. The film launches on February 2nd.