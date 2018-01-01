LG just unveiled the world’s largest and highest-resolution OLED display

4K “ultra HD” resolution is finally in a place where it’s somewhat affordable for consumers around the world, which can only mean one thing: 8K is coming. LG was apparently far too excited about its latest creation to wait another week to unveil it, so the company’s display arm on Monday unveiled the most impressive display panel the world has ever seen — on paper at least. Of course, bearing in mind how incredible LG’s latest OLED TVs are, there’s a very good chance this new panel is the most impressive display panel the world has ever seen, period.

LG Display’s latest accomplishment comes with not one by two impressive claims. First, it’s the largest OLED display ever created, measuring 88 inches diagonally. Second, it’s the highest-resolution OLED screen ever, with native resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, it’s an 88-inch OLED display with 8K resolution.

“The successful development of the world’s first 8K OLED display is a milestone for the 8K era and underscores the exciting potential of OLED,” LG Display CTO In-Byung Kang said in a statement. “OLED is clearly a next-generation technology leader and for this reason, LG Display is accelerating its research and development into OLED so that we can provide differentiated products to customers and markets.”

Now, you definitely shouldn’t feel upset if you just got yourself a new 4K TV during the holiday season, because it’ll be quite some time before 8K TVs hit the market. And of course, it’ll be even longer before they’re somewhat affordable, and longer still before 8K content is readily available. It’s still often difficult to find 4K content to stream, let alone 8K. You can still expect to see a few 8K screens on display at CES 2018 next week, however, and this new 88-inch panel from LG Display will be the cream of the crop.

“The 8K OLED displays can also maintain their slimmer design, as the self-emissive OLEDs do not need backlight units. LCDs with 8K resolution, however, inevitably get heavier and thicker because backlight units need to be placed directly behind the panels to achieve the same level of brightness and picture quality as 4K products,” LG Display noted in a press release.

The release continued, “The 33 million self-emissive OLED pixels in each 8K OLED display create the more delicate images and unmatched picture quality that are already highly regarded in the UHD TV industry. OLED TVs are well-known for their superior picture quality with perfect black, more life-like colors, and wider viewing angles.”