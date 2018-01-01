Happy New Year! Welcome to the first roundup of 2018 covering all the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that have gone on sale for free for a limited time. We have 10 apps for you to check out on Monday, and there’s definitely something for everyone. Start off the new year on the right foot with a bunch of new premium apps you can now download for free.

Scelta – Monitor Your Weight

Your weight fluctuates daily. In contrast to other apps Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your real weight progress! If you have ever used a scale regularly you know this problem:

Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s difficult to say whether you gained weight, lost weight or just had a heavy day. Salty food, hydration status, sleep, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are just some of the many factors that can influence your weight heavily in the short term. To know what’s really going on you need to compare averages to each other. – eg. the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time spans is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight. Scelta calculates this “scale delta“ for you and makes weight tracking approachable, meaningful, a lot of fun and incredibly motivating. Data visualisation of the next generation:

• Your real progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected time span to the previous time span, eg. 7 days vs 7 days prior

• Linear regression instead of peaks and valleys: A line of best fit shows your actual weight trend graphically

• Reach your own goal: select eg. “- 1 lb per week” (or “- 0,5kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how good you’re doing by taking a look at your adherence percentage

• Hear your weight: Swipe on the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on devices with Taptic Engine) the value of your weight entries (you’ve never seen, heard or felt your weight this way!)

• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal

• After setting a new goal (eg. a lean gaining phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress

• See a graph of your goal adherence for every day since you first set your goal. Swiping on it reveals your weekly rate of weight change and how well you adhered to your goal in the 7, 14 oder 30 day average comparison on that day. There has never been anything like it before. And because everything is more fun as a game:

• The RPG where you are the main character: Collect Scelta Points by reaching your own goal and level up

• Prolific story: Unlock many different achievements for your adhering to your weight adventure

• Online leader boards: Compete with your friends or users worldwide to see who accomplishes their personal weight goals best Losing weight on a fat-loss diet, keeping your lean-gaining phase in check or if you’re just trying to maintain your current weight:

Weight Tracking has never been this fun! What position will you reach with your personal progress in the leader boards?

Download Scelta now and try it today! ——— Scelta integrates with the Apple Health app:

Scelta uses the Health app that is pre-installed on your iPhone to show already existing weight data and to save new entries. Because of this Scelta will ask you to grant read- and write-access to your weight data.

Your weight is only visible to you and is not sent or visible to anyone but yourself.

Achievements you unlock and points you collect to climb the leader boards are a result of how well you adhere to your goals and not your actual weight entries. The goal you set for yourself is not visible to anyone else as well.

Minecraft: Story Mode – S2

Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more…complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse’s hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama. Includes Episode 1 of a 5 part series in this brand new season from the award-winning studio, Telltale Games. ***PLEASE NOTE: NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DEVICES BELOW iPhone 5S and iPad Air 2. The full list of recommended minimum devices for the best gameplay experience is as follows – iPhone 5S and up, iPad Mini 4 and up, iPad Air 2 and up, and iPad Pro – also requires iOS 10.0 and up.***

IQ Test Pro Edition

Try Best Way To Know Your IQ!

IQ Test Pro Edition. 2 Differents Tests With solutions Reviews

“There’s always another app claiming to test your brain. This one delivered!

I am very pleased with it. I’ll be recommending this to all my friends. It’s a great way to get the juices of the mind flowing. I don’t know what the actual standard test consists of, however I can imagine it’s pretty similar to this apps knowledge base! In closing -Sending my thanks to the developers!” “I can’t believe all these people bragging that they got IQ’s of 135 and 140. The average is 100. Obviously, most of you people are lying. 3% of people have an IQ of 125 and over. 0.39% have an IQ over 140. One things I say, is that, ‘the person who tells everyone how smart they are probably are not.’ My sister is is pretty smart and has an IQ of 128. She’s going to MIT. I think you people bragging about your iq probably aren’t the smartest. If you were really smart, you’d know everyone would just say your lying and not tell everyone your IQ. I think it’s a good, accurate app because my sister took a really long iq test and got the exact same score.” IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only. Try it.

Starborn Anarkist

Update: Has now featured in “Best New Games” and “What We’re Playing” in the app store! One man’s junk is another man’s galactic battleship… In this addictive arcade-style twin stick space shooter, you (a disgruntled waste collector) salvage the debris from each round of your destructive rampage to piece by piece transform your humble space-garbage-truck into a starship worthy of your cause. Build increasingly better ships to unleash powerful weapons and gadgetry — lasers, giant ball-and-chains, anti-gravity orbs, heat seeking missiles, magnets, freeze rays and more — against endless waves of enemies and huge, modular bosses. You’ll never survive. But if you’re going down, you’re taking as many of them with you as you can. See how long you can continue the anarchy! ——————– 4.5/5 — TouchArcade.com

#1 Paid App (Dec 11th, 2013)

“…you’ll find this game incredibly rewarding. There’s a bit of an art to playing this game well, and that’s something that doesn’t come along terribly often” Editor’s Choice, TouchGen.net

“…an incredibly fun hectic romp in space where you smash, shoot and laser anything that moves … a game well worth sinking your time and money into” 4/5 — 148apps.com

“Starborn Anarkist is the perfect example of classic arcade game goodness, with a sprinkling of zany madness.” 9/10 — Gamereactor.dk

“When I first turned on the game, it ate up four hours of my evening. Starborn Anarkist is simply a small mobile-pearl.” [translated] Voted Game of the Week by TouchArcade members

Sleep Hypnosis – Insomnia Trainer

Sleep Hypnosis is a powerful sleep guide that will have you in a state of deep sleep in no time flat. Recorded by an American Board of Hypnotherapy Certified Hypnotherapist plus sound engineered and digitally mastered using the most advanced technology. Free Bonus! Power Nap hypnosis.

Groovy – Camera for Trip Photo

Get the photo you’re looking for, even if you don’t own the equipment. A lot of beautiful photo filters created by professional photographers, be able to adjust filter levels, and get amazing effect by mix-up different filters. Your photo art creation will be fun and easy, sharing out with stunning effects on Instagram, Facebook etc. Enjoy your photo life with Groovy! ● Real-Time Camera Filters and Effects.

● 15 Professional Filters For Fabulous Results!

● Super Easy and Fast Editing Tools.

-Film,Dawn,Snowing,Antique,Exposure,Level,Shadow,Sharp,Balance and more.

● You can share your favorite photo for Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and your favorite social networks.

● Language Support - Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese (traditional and simplified).

Bluetooth Scanner Raw

Bluetooth Scanner Raw is the only iOS scanning app with raw Bluetooth packet live-streaming, similar to the popular network tool “Wireshark”. Discover all Bluetooth Low Energy data broadcasting from smart phones, beacons, health trackers, Fitbits, and more. You will gain unrestricted access to Bluetooth data, scannable by iOS, in its pure raw form. Data packets are neatly organized by color coding and displayed on a single screen; hacker aesthetic included. This powerful utility is a “must have” for those wanting to explore the inner-working of Bluetooth Low Energy protocol, debug Bluetooth devices, reverse engineer, or to simply become aware of the hidden information being transmitted nearby. FEATURES ◆ Real-time packet data sniffing

◆ Discover hidden devices

◆ A simple scrollable data stream with large history

◆ Reverse engineer Bluetooth device communications

◆ Observe patters in device data

◆ Clipboard support

In the Future:

◆ Auto resolve company names using Bluetooth SIG online registry

◆ Filtering on a single Bluetooth device PACKET FORMAT Each Bluetooth BLE packet starts with:

[ xxxx: ] – Last 4 digits of Bluetooth device UUID (iOS generated)

[ RSSI ] – Received Signal Strength Indicator, UNK = Unknown Then can contain any of these AdData Structures:

[ TX ] – Device’s Transmit Power Level (Integer)

[ CON ] – Connectable (Boolean)

[ NAME ] – Local Name (String)

[ UUID ] – Service UUIDs found in advertisement and Scan Response data – (GUID)

[ SRV ] – Service Data (Hex bytes)

[ MFR ] – Manufacturer Data (Hex bytes)

Either Or: Coin Flip/Toss Alternative

Featured on AppPicker as one of “The best decision making apps for iPhone and iPad” “A visually appealing app”

– AppPicker This simple app provides an elegant alternative to a coin flip. Want to be different? Instead of asking yourself heads or tails, why don’t you ask yourself red or blue? Tap the button and you will only get one of two outcomes: red or blue. Simple? Now go on and start solving those hard dilemmas with style. LIGHT MODE AND DARK MODE

Easily switch between light mode and dark mode by shaking your phone! We find that dark mode is easier on the eyes at night! BEAUTIFUL ANIMATION

Be mesmerized by minimalistic animation and visuals ONE TAP

Simply tap once and get a result with style: red or blue RANDOM

Your result will be random AND FINALLY, AWESOMENESS LIKE YOU

No, really! The fact that you came this far to see what this app is all about means that you have great taste! Your gut is probably telling you to download it. Listen to it!

Guess the Gamer

The most UNIQUE and CREATIVE gamer quiz in the market. Put your childhood games to the ultimate memory test. Tons of classic games, hours of playful nostalgia. Use your noggin’ to guess each game puzzle from a classic game you love and cherish. Instant satisfaction after each successful solve! Complete each level to advance to the final battle. Stuck? Use hints when you simply “can’t even”. Flip the screen, scramble the letters or ask a friend – when all else fails. Our gamer quiz is fun, creative, unconventional, overly-simple, brilliantly-hard, unusually silly, game-tastic, and most importantly, challenging. HINTS:

– Magic Fill

– Remove Letters

– Auto Solve FEATURES:

– Free to Play (with in-app purchases)

– Minimal Advertisements

– Promotes Creative Thinking

– 100 Levels of Pure Game Teasers

– Picture Puzzles Try your hand at these nostalgic gamer puzzles. Try to think back to your favorite console. Was it NES, N64 or Playstation? It doesn’t matter, we have a little something for everyone! Use your brain and go back to your childhood. Forget about your job, your homework, and outdoor activites. Step into a world of power-ups and princess saving missions! Another wonderful game from the good folks at HYPER! Interactive. Download Guess the Gamer, today!

ON/OFF Photo – Hide your Photos

You Can Delete Sent Pictures on Chat! It’s a must have app in selfie age. ON/OFF Photo allows users to hide, delete, and manage photos already sent to friends, chat about the photos and get notified when somebody views the photo, all in real time. Fast and efficient!

ON/OFF Photo combines control with flexibility, with a simple on/off switch! Auto Picture Hiding Timer!

A feature that automatically hides a photo after a set period of time after it has been exposed to a friend. This is a very convenient function because you can hide the picture sent to your friends automatically without any special operation. [Features]

– Real-time Hiding/Unhiding and Deletion of a Photo

– Instant Notifications when Someone is Looking at Your Photo

– Ability to Chat about Your Photos with your Friends

– Automatic Exposure Prevention

– Fast and Simple

