New Year’s Eve 2017: All of the best restaurant deals, specials and discounts

At long last, 2017 is coming to a close. This has been an incredibly eventful year, but rather than worry about how all the terrible and amazing things that happened in 2017 will affect the world, we all deserve a day to decompress and celebrate the fact that we made it through (even if we only just barely did so).
Below is a list of the best restaurant deals and specials we could find for New Year’s Eve. If you haven’t already made plans for this Sunday night, you might find something worth checking out in the list below. If not, at least you can grab some cheap ice cream from Baskin Robbins while you continue to look for fun events.
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great New Year’s Eve deal on that we didn’t list here):
- Bahama Breeze: $2.18 Legendary Island Cocktails from 9 PM until close, in addition to live music, dancing and giveaways. These cocktails normally cost around $7.50, so find your closest Bahama Breeze.
- Baja Fresh: Free guacamole and churros with catering order of $50 or more. Use this coupon.
- Baskin Robbins: $1.50 scoops of ice cream all day on December 31st. Offer is good on all flavors, but you’ll have to pay extra if you want toppings or a waffle cone.
- Dave & Buster’s: New Year’s Eve packages for those of you who still don’t know what to do on Sunday night.
- Denny’s: Get 20% off your entire guest check with this printable coupon. Dine in only.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: $5 for the Mason Jar Bloody Mary all day on January 1st.
- Long John Silver’s: Buy one Fisherman’s Feast, get a second Fisherman’s Feast free with this coupon. Valid from 12/25 – 12/31. You can choose between the two piece fish meal or the three piece chicken meal.
- Macaroni Grill: Special New Year’s Eve menu at participating locations with Stuffed Mushroons ($10), Grilled Filet Mignon ($34) and Lobster Sherry Salmon ($26).
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Holiday premium prix fixe meal with either two Cold Water Lobster Tails & a 6 oz. Filet ($65.95) or Seared Ahi Tuna ($59.95). Includes starter, side and dessert.
- Shoney’s: A variety of events from 12/31 – 1/2. There will be a Late Night Legendary Breakfast Fresh Food Bar on New Year’s Eve, then another Food Bar on January 2nd (aka National Buffet Day).
This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local restaurants for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.