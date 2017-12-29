‘Destiny 2’ leak reveals ‘God of Mars’ will be the game’s second expansion

Just weeks after Destiny 2’s first expansion, Curse of Osiris, went live, details about the second expansion appear to have leaked on the PlayStation Store. This week, an anonymous user on Reddit uploaded a screenshot of a listing on the PS Store (which has since been taken down) detailing Expansion II: God of Mars.

According to the description on the PS Store, God of Mars will feature a new destination called the Frigid Vale, within which players will find the Clovis Grove and Charlemagne’s Vault. Charlemagne is a Warmind that was initially meant to appear in the original Destiny, but was shelved and brought back to life for the expansion.

In addition to the new region, God of Mars will also give players new story missions and adventures, new weapons, armors and gear, new co-op activities, new competitive multiplayer arenas, and most surprisingly, a brand new enemy faction. One of the most common criticisms leveled against Destiny is that it reuses the same enemy models over and over throughout the story, but it appears we’ll finally be getting some fresh new aliens to shoot this time.

Finally, the listing also reveals that God of Mars will arrive in March 2018, which matches up with the Spring 2018 date that Bungie announced for the second Destiny 2 expansion. All in all, it appears to be of similar scope and scale to Curse of Osiris, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

While the expansions for the original Destiny varied drastically in terms of the amount of content they contained and the quality of the content therein, the expansions for Destiny 2 appears to be far more predictable. A short campaign, a new area to explore, new loot to acquire and new multiplayer arenas to do battle in. Hopefully this expansion will make fans happy though, because Curse of Osiris got raked over the coals.