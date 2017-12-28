730,000 people dropped Christmas plans to play HQ Trivia on their iPhones

By all accounts, HQ Trivia seems to be the hottest iPhone app of the year — an Android version isn’t available, although its creators plan to release it by January 1st.

The app, launched only a few months ago, allows iPhone users to compete for real money, and gathered some 730,000 people on Christmas, eager to win that $12,000 jackpot.

This was the biggest HQ Trivia jackpot to date, Business Insider reports. That’s probably why the game hit a record of simultaneous users.

In December, most rounds had more than 300,000 active players, a number up significantly from the 60,000 average reported a month earlier.

Most games have jackpots of $1,000, which is split evenly between all winners of a round, and you can play it twice every day. On Christmas Eve, HQ Trivia held a rare third game, following complaints that the game glitched out leaving many people unable to play.

Then, on Christmas day, HQ Trivia reached the new record. What’s interesting is that all 730,000 people logged in at 9:00 PM EST to play, which means they were willing to drop their usual Christmas activities for a chance to win a part of that record jackpot. It’s likely that many people spent plenty of time on their iPhones, so an extra game of HQ Trivia can’t possibly hurt.

As the app makes its way to Android, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it break more records, both when it comes to participants and awards. If you want to play the game, you can download it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch at this link.