All of the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games you can download for free in January

The holidays have come and gone. Were there any video games on your Christmas list? Did you get everything you asked for? If so, congratulations! If not, you’ll be pleased to know that Sony is kicking off 2017 with a killer selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

As underwhelming as the last couple of months were for PS Plus free games, Sony is starting January off with a bang, as each and every game on this list is worth a download. If you have room left on your hard drive, you owe it to yourself to download everything that Sony is making free for the month of January.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the star of the show — the sequel to the incredibly popular Human Revolution. While it didn’t quite click for me, many considered Mankind Divided to be one of the best games of 2016. Other highlights include Telltale’s Batman adventure game series, Sacred 3 and the Psycho-Pass game:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided | PS4

| PS4 Batman: The Telltale Series | PS4

| PS4 Sacred 3 | PS3

| PS3 The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | PS3

| PS3 Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

| PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4) Uncanny Valley | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, January 2nd. Just remember that, as always, you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free while you had a PS Plus subscription. Check out the video below to see the games in action: