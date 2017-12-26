New conspiracy theory about our planet makes Flat Earth sound totally sane and reasonable

It would probably be an understatement to say that 2017 has been a weird year. Whether you pay attention to science, politics, entertainment, or sports — or all of it at once — you’ve probably noticed that things are just plain odd across the board. Well, get ready for one last head-scratcher, because a new conspiracy theory about our lovely planet is starting to take root, and it makes Flat Earth and chemtrail truthers look like totally thoughtful, reasonable people.

Believe it or not (spoiler: you probably won’t), a chunk of the population is now buying into the theory that the Earth is… hollow. And not only that, but they also believe that there’s a big hole near the North Pole that you can actually enter and explore the inside of the planet. Brace yourself, the weirdness isn’t over just yet.

This new oddball theory seems to be getting attention as of late thanks to a self-proclaimed “scientist” named Rodney Cluff. Cluff penned a book on his believe that the Earth is hollow and even tried to get an expedition funded to prove that a hole actually exists at the top of the planet. As you’ve probably already assumed, that journey never actually too place, but that’s not stopping Cluff from trying to recruit followers to his cause.

Some who believe the planet is hollow also insist that the interior of the Earth is full of humanoid beings who are far superior to those of living on the exterior. Humans who measure twelve feet or taller and never get sick are said to reside inside the planet, and other wildlife also thrives in vast valleys.

“More and more people are coming to terms with the fact that the Earth is hollow. I get emails from people learning about it every day,” Cluff told the Sun. “It’s definitely growing in popularity – certainly not in the millions but maybe in the thousands.”

Hilariously, Cluff and his supporters find the idea of a flat Earth to be a bad joke, and consider flat Earth believers to be the crazy ones. “I don’t know how the flat-Earthers can be so confused,” Cluff remarked. “They are obviously wrong. The world is not flat – it’s hollow. They reject all the evidence.”