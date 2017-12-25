Galaxy Note 8 crushes iPhone X and Pixel 2 in OIS video recording comparison

Smartphones are the most popular cameras around, with the iPhone being the most-used one of all according to recent Flickr studies. The last generation of devices has even better camera features, and regardless of whether they run iOS or Android, they’re going to offer users an even better photo and video experience.

The iPhone X, Pixel 2, and Galaxy Note 8 are three of the best cameras you can buy right now, and each device has strengths and weaknesses.



We’ve already seen a large number of reviews that compare their camera abilities, but a brand new video shows one feature that really shines on Samsung’s latest phone: Optical image stabilization (OIS).

The following 4K stabilization test show compares OIS on four phones, including the Note 8, iPhone X, Pixel 2, and the Mate 10 Pro. OIS is supposed to prevent camera shake, and it’s especially useful when recording video. The Galaxy Note 8 seems to be the clear winner in this video.

The same Evan Rodgers who posted the video above on YouTube released a second part on Twitter, which shows an even more extreme comparison.

In the first clip, Rodgers seems to be walking towards a subway entrance while recording video with all four cameras. In the second clip, he’s actually riding the subway, and the vibrations are taken to the next level.

This is where the Note 8 really shines, “eating some kind of vibrations for lunch.” There really appears to be no contest, and the results are just incredible.

so one thing I couldn't make space for in my camera piece is this little comparison here. The note 8 eats some kinds of vibrations for lunch pic.twitter.com/dhPt22aiOq — evan rodgers (@evanrodgers) December 21, 2017

So if you happen to record a lot of video in environments where vibrations are right at home, the Note 8 might be the best camera for you.