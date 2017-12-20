Magic Leap finally shows off its massively hyped mixed reality headset

Magic Leap has been working on a mixed reality headset — that is, a blend of AR and VR that theoretically provides the best of both worlds — for the better part of a decade, and with over a billion dollars in funding, the pressure is on to show some results sooner rather than later. To that end, the company finally revealed its first actual product today, the Magic Leap One, and it looks insane.

The company’s reveal today — teased on Twitter and then showcased on its newly-updated website — is really just the developer version of the device. Called the “Creator Edition,” the headset, controller, and hub are designed to be used by developers working with Magic Leap’s SDK. The whole software/hardware package will finally reach creators in early 2018, according to Magic Leap.

Developing…