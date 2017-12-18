Amazon’s upcoming Digital Day sale was just announced: Here’s everything you need to know

You have one week left to finish your Christmas shopping, although it’s likely you won’t find some of the most coveted gifts of the year in stores anymore. But you may be better off buying some gifts after Christmas, as Amazon just announced a new sale.
Amazon’s “Digital Day” appears to be a new tradition for the retailer, with the second annual sale now set for December 29th.
Digital Day is an online-only sale that lets you save up to 80% on more than 5,000 apps, games, movies, eBooks, and anything else that’s available in a digital format.
Here are some of the items that will be significantly discounted on Amazon soon after Christmas:
- Save 60% off Wonder Woman on Amazon Video
- $10 Amazon.com credit when you subscribe to HBO NOW on Amazon
- Save 25% off $49.99 Lapis bundle for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- Save 50% off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Save up to 80% off in-game items for Playrix games
- Save up to 75% off ROBLOX New Year’s Eve themed wearables
- Save up to 33% off video games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K 18, and WWE 2K18
- Save up to 75% off on Kindle best-selling books, including titles such as The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, The Silent Corner, and Modern Romance
- Save up to 80% off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Civil War II, House of M, World War Hulk, and Star Wars
- Three free audiobooks when you sign up for an Audible trial
- 25% or more off PC software like Rosetta Stone and Adobe Creative Cloud Photography
- First 3 months free in Daily Burn streaming workouts
These are just a few of the various digital deals that will be available from Amazon on December 29th. Keep this link handy to check out all the deals.