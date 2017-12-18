Amazon’s upcoming Digital Day sale was just announced: Here’s everything you need to know

You have one week left to finish your Christmas shopping, although it’s likely you won’t find some of the most coveted gifts of the year in stores anymore. But you may be better off buying some gifts after Christmas, as Amazon just announced a new sale.

Amazon’s “Digital Day” appears to be a new tradition for the retailer, with the second annual sale now set for December 29th.

Digital Day is an online-only sale that lets you save up to 80% on more than 5,000 apps, games, movies, eBooks, and anything else that’s available in a digital format.

Here are some of the items that will be significantly discounted on Amazon soon after Christmas:

These are just a few of the various digital deals that will be available from Amazon on December 29th. Keep this link handy to check out all the deals.