Watch NASA’s exciting, mysterious new exoplanet news and Google partnership announcement live right here

NASA regularly rolls out news about its discoveries, theories, and studies, and most of the time they do so with very little fanfare. When the agency takes the time to schedule a press conference for an announcement, you know it’s going to be something pretty substantial. Today, NASA is doing just that, and will be holding a live event to reveal something about its Kepler exoplanet hunter, and it looks like Google is somehow involved.

Nobody is quite sure exactly what NASA has up its sleeve, but it appears to be related to the ongoing search for exoplanets, and potentially a new way that Google is helping with that effort. The event will be streamed live online, and you can catch it right here.

NASA has been rather coy about exactly what the announcement includes, but has hinted that it’s now using Google algorithms in its hunt for planets outside of our Solar System. “NASA hosts a media teleconference to announce the latest discovery made by its planet-hunting Kepler space telescope,” the event preview reads. “The discovery was made by researchers using machine learning from Google. Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence, and demonstrates new ways of analyzing Kepler data.”

What that discovery actually is remains to be seen but, in the past, scheduled announcements regarding exoplanets have included the finding of dozens of new worlds, and some of them might even be able to support life.

The press conference is slated to begin promptly at 1 pm Eastern time, and will be available live on NASA’s various streaming portals. The live YouTube stream embedded above will be hosting the conference, so just stick around if you’d like to see what exciting news NASA has to show us.