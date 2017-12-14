New Galaxy S9 renders are our best look yet at Samsung’s next-gen flagship

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 won’t make its debut until early next year, but there might not be much left to reveal by that point. Both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ have been featured in dozens of leaks, rumors and reports over the past several weeks, and now, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91mobiles, we have what might be the most accurate look at the design of the Galaxy S9 to date.

On Thursday, 91mobiles shared exclusive factory CAD-based images of the Galaxy S9 as well as a 360-degree video which highlights the differences and similarities between the unreleased Galaxy S9 and 2017’s Galaxy S8.

As previous rumors have suggested, the look of the Galaxy S9 will be reminiscent of the S8, with many of the design elements from this year’s flagship phone being carried over to the S9. The screen will stretch across most of the front panel, the corners will be rounded and the edges will be curved.

From the front, the S8 and S9 will be nearly indistinguishable at a glance, but Samsung is supposedly going to make a few significant changes to the rear panel. Reports claim that the camera and fingerprint sensor will now be arranged vertically rather than horizontally, addressing a pain point on the Galaxy S8. Additionally, the heart rate sensor will now sit directly to the right side of the camera array, where it formerly sat to the left.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy S9 is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snadragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 5.8-inch Infinity Display and will run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Samsung has yet to say when the phone will be revealed, but it has denied rumors of a CES sneak peek.