SNES Classic Edition consoles are in stock at Amazon Books stores right now

There’s no telling how many more chances there will be to snag a SNES Classic Edition before Christmas, but if you happen to live in the vicinity of an Amazon Books store, you’re in luck. SNES Classic consoles are arriving in-store at Amazon Books locations across the country today, with one available per customer while supplies last.

There are only a dozen or so Amazon Books stores in the country, with most lining the coasts. You can see the full list of stores on Amazon’s website, but the locations that are currently open are in California, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington. If you do live in one of those states, consider calling ahead.

As always, we have no idea when or if any other major retailers will be receiving more stock in the coming days and weeks. If you are dead set on getting a SNES Classic Edition before the end of the year AND live near an Amazon Books, this could easily be one of your last chances to pick one up (at retail price).

On the other hand, if you aren’t in one of the few states where Amazon Books exists, you can always try Amazon.com instead, where SNES Classic consoles are currently selling for as little as $123. That’s a significant increase over the $79.99 retail price, but if you’re desperate to get your hands on a console before the holiday season is over, it might be your best shot. There are hundreds available at the moment, so stock won’t be a problem either.