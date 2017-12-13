Netflix usually waits until closer to the end of the month to announce the slate of additions to its streaming service, but it looks like even Netflix is ready to be done with 2017 as the list for January arrived on Wednesday morning.
Netflix will kick of 2018 with a bang, as a shocking number of popular licensed movies are either making their debut or returning to the service after being removed in months past. Bring It On, Caddyshack, Love Actually, all four Lethal Weapon movies, the entire Godfather trilogy — all of these and more are coming next month.
January will also be another solid month for Netflix originals, with Grace and Frankie returning for its fourth season, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee migrating to Netflix and Devilman Crybaby for the anime crowd. Todd Glass, Tom Segura and Katt Williams are also getting stand up specials. Check out the full list below:
Available January 1st
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America’s Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders: Season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available January 2nd
- Mustang Island
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
Available January 5th
- Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 6th
- Episodes: Season 1-5
Available January 8th
- The Conjuring
Available January 10th
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
Available January 12th
- Colony: Season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 14th
- Wild Hogs
Available January 15th
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
Available January 16th
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rita: Season 4
Available January 17th
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Available January 18th
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 19th
- Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 23rd
- Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 24th
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 25th
- Acts of Vengeance
Available January 26th
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Llama Llama: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 28th
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 29th
- The Force
Available January 30th
- Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 31st
- Disney·Pixar Cars 3
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in January below: