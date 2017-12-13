Netflix usually waits until closer to the end of the month to announce the slate of additions to its streaming service, but it looks like even Netflix is ready to be done with 2017 as the list for January arrived on Wednesday morning.

Netflix will kick of 2018 with a bang, as a shocking number of popular licensed movies are either making their debut or returning to the service after being removed in months past. Bring It On, Caddyshack, Love Actually, all four Lethal Weapon movies, the entire Godfather trilogy — all of these and more are coming next month.

January will also be another solid month for Netflix originals, with Grace and Frankie returning for its fourth season, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee migrating to Netflix and Devilman Crybaby for the anime crowd. Todd Glass, Tom Segura and Katt Williams are also getting stand up specials. Check out the full list below:

Available January 1st

10,000 B.C.



30 Days of Night



Age Of Shadows



AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts



Apollo 13



Batman



Batman & Robin



Batman Begins



Batman Forever



Batman Returns



Breakfast at Tiffany’s



Bring It On

Bring It On Again



Bring It On: All or Nothing



Bring It On: Fight to the Finish



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Caddyshack



Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance



Definitely, Maybe



Eastsiders: Season 3



Furry Vengeance



Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



Justin Bieber: Never Say Never



King Kong



Lethal Weapon



Lethal Weapon 2



Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



License to Wed



Like Water for Chocolate



Love Actually



Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story



Marie Antoinette



Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World



Midnight in Paris



Monsters vs. Aliens



National Treasure



Sharknado 5: Global Swarming



Stardust



Strictly Ballroom



The Dukes of Hazzard



The Exorcism of Emily Rose



The First Time



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Italian Job



The Lovely Bones



The Shawshank Redemption



The Truman Show

The Vault



Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable



Troy



Wedding Crashers



Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available January 2nd

Mustang Island



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available January 5th

Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 6th

Episodes: Season 1-5

Available January 8th

The Conjuring

Available January 10th

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie



In The Deep

Available January 12th

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 14th

Wild Hogs

Available January 15th

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Available January 16th

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

Available January 17th

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available January 18th

Bad Day for the Cut



Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 19th

Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 23rd

Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 24th

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así – – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 25th

Acts of Vengeance

Available January 26th

A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 28th

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 29th

The Force

Available January 30th

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 31st

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in January below: