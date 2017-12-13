I can’t remember the last time that this much quality content left Netflix all in the same month. As the original content selection on the streaming service continues to expand, some of the best licensed movies and shows the service has ever seen are getting the boot, including some that have been on Netflix seemingly for ages.

The toughest pill to swallow is the disappearance of Lost, one of the most binge-able shows of the last two decades. If you somehow missed out on the phenomenon that was Lost the first time around, you owe it to yourself to watch it before it expires (even if the ending is still bugging people seven years after the finale aired).

Other disappointing removals include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Police Academy, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump and the final four seasons of Futurama, which has officially migrated to Hulu. The rest of the list is below:

Leaving January 1st

Chicago



Daddy Day Care



Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood



Dressed to Kill



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial



Forrest Gump



Four Brothers



Free Willy



Grease



Gremlins



I Am Sam



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



License to Drive



Made of Honor



Mean Girls



Miss Congeniality



Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous



Mona Lisa Smile



Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction



Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages



Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1



Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2



Police Academy



Pulp Fiction



Requiem for a Dream



Saw



Saw II



Saw III

Saw IV



Saw V



Saw VI



Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Day the Earth Stood Still



The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel



The Inn of the Sixth Happiness



The Man with One Red Shoe



The Manhattan Project



The Mighty Ducks



The Parent Trap



The Secret Garden



The Switch



Three Coins in the Fountain



White Chicks



Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving January 3rd

VHS

Leaving January 4th

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving January 5th

Fantasia



Fantasia 2000



The Host

Leaving January 15th

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving January 30th

Futurama: Seasons 7-10

Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in January.