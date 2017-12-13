I can’t remember the last time that this much quality content left Netflix all in the same month. As the original content selection on the streaming service continues to expand, some of the best licensed movies and shows the service has ever seen are getting the boot, including some that have been on Netflix seemingly for ages.
The toughest pill to swallow is the disappearance of Lost, one of the most binge-able shows of the last two decades. If you somehow missed out on the phenomenon that was Lost the first time around, you owe it to yourself to watch it before it expires (even if the ending is still bugging people seven years after the finale aired).
Other disappointing removals include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Police Academy, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump and the final four seasons of Futurama, which has officially migrated to Hulu. The rest of the list is below:
Leaving January 1st
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
Leaving January 3rd
- VHS
Leaving January 4th
- Lost: Seasons 1-6
Leaving January 5th
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
Leaving January 15th
- Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Leaving January 30th
- Futurama: Seasons 7-10
