Black Friday is over, but that won’t stop Sam’s Club from having another sale

Black Friday is long gone but that doesn’t mean Christmas sales are over. Green Monday is almost upon us, with eBay and Target already unveiling new sales promotions for next week.

But it’s Sam’s Club “Bonus Black Friday” sale that you have to check out, as it’s got an unusual twist: it’s all based on Christmas movies.

Shopping for Christmas gifts isn’t the only thing you’ll be doing these days. Chances are that you’re going to watch plenty of Christmas movies, which is a yearly ritual one can’t escape.

Sam’s Club one day sale takes place in December 16th, with sales starting in stores at 7:00 AM local time. You’ll be able to shop online even earlier than that, with discounts going live at 12:01 AM EST over at SamsClub.com/OneDayOnly.

Below, you’ll find Sam’s Club movie-based deals which include several gems, like a 55-inch Samsung curved Smart TV and Xbox One S bundle, 1TB PS4, as well as Apple Watch (Series 3 and Series 2) deals:

The Holiday = You can take a break from real life without crossing the pond with the SAMSUNG 55” CLASS CURVED UHD SMART TV** AND XBOX ONE® S FORZA 3 BUNDLE. One click and you might just fall in love. Buy BOTH for just $698! ($280 savings)

Polar Express = You won’t have to worry about the ice cracking underneath your ride when you have new PIRELLI OR GOOD YEAR TIRES. (up to $140* – save $80 instantly on purchase of 4 new tires + $60 off tire installation)

A Christmas Story = Ruined Christmas dinner have you saying “Oh, Fudge?” With the snap of a few sparks and a quick whiff of ozone, the POWER PRESSURE COOKER® PLUS will blaze forth in unparalleled glory. (event price: $69.98) ($20 savings)

It’s a Wonderful Life = You may not be able to lasso the moon, but you can land in the stars with all that shines this year. Sam’s Club is offering up to $500 off diamond jewelry. Just take a peek at the sparkling holiday look book!

Home Alone = Paint cans and blow torches may have worked for Kevin, but you can protect your home from bandits wet and sticky alike with the SAMSUNG 4-CHANNEL 4-CAMERA 1080P WIRELESS NVR SECURITY SYSTEM. (event price: $329 + free shipping) ($70 savings)

A Charlie Brown Christmas = You don’t have to rely on Lucy for advice. Do all the searching you want on your new ACER® 2-IN-1 TOUCHSCREEN 15.6” FULL HD IPS NOTEBOOK. (event price: 399 + free shipping) ($150 savings)

Love Actually = You can listen to Billy Mack’s version of “Love is All Around” in any kind of weather with the NYNE ROCKTM XTREME SPEAKER (event price: $99.88) ($50 savings).

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer = Reindeer games getting you down? You’ll be shouting out with glee when you see the SONY® 1TB PLAYSTATION® 4 under the tree! (event price: $249 + free shipping) ($50 savings)

White Christmas = Whether you’re dreaming of a “White Christmas” or a “Heat Wave” you can sing along with your festive favorites with ITUNES $100 MULTI-PACK GIFT CARDS(event price: 84.47 + free shipping) ($10 savings)

Elf = The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear. But the second best way may be with the COPPER CHEF® PRO 8-PIECE HEAVY GAUGE COOKWARE SET.(event price: $69.98 + free shipping) ($30 savings)

A Christmas Carol = The ghost of Christmas future has arrived with the latest APPLE WATCH® SERIES 3 OR SERIES 2. (Check club or samsclub.com for low member price)

Christmas Vacation = Don’t you dare buy that Jelly of the Month Club membership for your friends and family. Instead, give them a FREE MEMBERSHIP TO SAM’S CLUB. Right now new Plus members will receive a Savings Membership certificate to pass along to a friend or family member. It really is the gift that keeps on giving the whole year!

Home Alone 2 = We can’t all be lucky enough to stay at the Plaza Hotel for Christmas, but you can feel like you are when you use the MEMBER’S MARK HOTEL PREMIER COLLECTION BATH TOWELS. (event price: $4.98)

Sam’s Club ad for the event is available at this link.