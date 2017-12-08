Walmart continues to offer huge savings on tech leading up to Christmas Day

First there was Black Friday, a day in which every retailer under the sun would discount goods ahead of the holiday season. When that wasn’t enough, we added Cyber Monday to the mix, focusing on online sales. Then came Cyber Week and Green Monday, and now the entire month of December is turning into a sales event.

On Friday, Walmart revealed that it will continue to sell electronics, games, toys, home goods and more at a discount for the rest of the month leading up to Christmas. You might not be able to find the same great deals you missed out on over the Black Friday weekend, but there are still dozens of deals to peruse across every category.

There are a ton of deals to check out on Walmart.com and in Walmart stores, but here are some highlights:

Electronics

Video Games

In addition to the deals, Walmart is also offering same-day in-store pickup on more items than ever before. As long as you purchase before 4 PM local time on December 23rd, you can pick up your order at your local Walmart by 6 PM on December 24th. Plus, free two-day shipping is still available to everyone, with or without a membership.